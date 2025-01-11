"We'd really like him to stay," says Town boss Millington on loanee Waters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington says he hopes loan striker Billy Waters will extend his stay with the club.

Waters' loan from Wrexham expires next week, and it was thought this weekend's game at Southend, which was postponed yesterday, would be the last of his loan spell.

But Millington has confirmed the deal won't run out until after the game at Gateshead on Tuesday.

"He's still available for us until Tuesday so he'll be involved in the matchday squad against Gateshead and after that, we'll see where Wrexham are up to," the Town boss said.

Billy Waters

"We'd really like him to stay.

"My expectation is that unless Billy's got something on the table which is incredibly attractive and really benefits his medium to long term future, I think he'd want to stay with us and help us push for a play-off place and potentially promotion because he's got a real soft spot for Halifax Town, he wants us to do well and he wants to be part of it."

On potential additions to his squad, Millington said: "We've missed out on one, a striker we were keen to get but he's opted to go to another club in the National League that's a bit more familiar to him.

"So we move on, we've got another couple of conversations going on.

"I expect by Monday, one of those will be concluded one way or the other and we'll keep working on trying to get the right players in to help with the push we want to have in the second-half of the season."

Millington says mainly loan players are being discussed, but there are a couple of players who've been offered to the club for a permanent transfer too.

Forward Jamie Cooke has taken part in some training sessions this week.

"He's still got pain and discomfort but he's progressing nicely and we'd expect him to increase his training load this coming week," Millington said.

On midfielder Florent Hoti, Millington said: "Similar position, maybe not quite as advanced as Cookie but making nice progress."

But neither would be expected to feature at Gateshead on Tuesday.

"Slim on both counts," Millington said on their chances, "but Cookie potentially for Dagenham at the weekend."