Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

The game was called off following a pitch inspection this morning (Saturday) and is the third Halifax match in a row to be postponed following league games against Barnet and Southend being put back.

It will now be played on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Millington said earlier this week that he hoped to arrange another game in place of the Guiseley match should it be postponed, but has now told the Courier that plan has had to change.

"The initial plan was to hopefully get the County Cup (played) on Saturday," he said.

"But because of restrictions over what type of facility we need to use to play that game, and there being none available due to the big freeze, then we've just given the lads the Saturday and Sunday off because they've trained on 3G all week, which is heavy-going on the joints."

On the postponement, Millington said: "It's far from ideal but in these circumstances I'm quite pragmatic about it really.

"Everybody's suffering. I always feel it a bit worse when it's just us and if there are problems with The Shay.