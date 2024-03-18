Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield are within touching distance of clinching the title after a remarkable season in the National League and will do so Barnet drop points at home to Eastleigh on Tuesday, or failing that, if they avoid defeat at The Shay.

But Town, who made it six wins out of seven with Sunday’s victory at Oxford City, have plenty to play for in the game too, with a win enough to move them into the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Looking forward to it," Cooper told the Courier, "similar to other games under the lights at The Shay against a big team.

Andy Cooper

"They're champions elect and it could potentially be decided before then with Barnet's game against Eastleigh on Tuesday night.

"We've already prepped for the game once, we'll review their recent games and the changes they've made in personnel.

"We'll be fully up for the game, I think it'll be an exciting game to watch, it'll be two teams going for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a lot to play for, we're in a good vein of form and we'll be highly motivated to continue that run of form.

"We won't get too ahead of ourselves in terms of looking at the league table because of the games-in-hand situation.

"We won't get dragged into that and the ifs and buts, we'll just fully focus on ourselves and getting a performance like we've had lately."

Cooper says he doesn't expect anyone back off Town's injury list for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't expect so, this is the group we've got and we'll make sure we're fully prepped and ready," he said.

When asked how Town can beat such a formidable opponent, Cooper said: "I thought we gave them a really good game away from home.

"We've got to have that energy, we've got to be really well-organised when we don't have the ball and we've got to show traits and elements we showed on Sunday, being brave on the ball, play balls through the lines and work it into areas we can hurt them.

"But it's been shown in recent games that it's not anyone can beat anyone, anyone is beating anyone in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People in the relegation zone are beating teams in the play-offs and at the top of the league.

"We've got massive respect for Paul Cook and his staff and what they've built over the time they've been able to bed in as a team and a group, but we have absolutely no fear going into playing them that we can get a result and a performance against them, absolutely not.

"We'll be fully ready for them."

Chesterfield have been given 3,000 tickets for the game, and Cooper hopes the Halifax fans can match the Spireites supporters for noise and backing on the night.

"We're going to need the fans behind us," he said, "they're going to have to get behind us in the moments of the game where we're suffering and things aren't going so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad