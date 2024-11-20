“We’ll continue to monitor forecasts as the week progresses" - Calderdale Council on snow at The Shay ahead of Town's home game with Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council say snow covers that were put on the Shay pitch yesterday will remain down until Saturday morning ahead of FC Halifax Town’s home game with Sutton United.

The borough was blanketed by heavy snowfall yesterday amid freezing temperatures, but the council say snow covers were laid on the Shay pitch in advance of the snowy weather.

Halifax are due to host Sutton United in the National League at The Shay on Saturday. with sun forecast for later this week but also more low temperatures.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Public Services, Ian Day, said: “As always, we do all we can to prepare the Shay pitch for match days and work hard to respond to challenging weather conditions.

“In preparation for the forecast snow, the covers were put on the pitch on Monday afternoon by the groundsman, with the support of valued volunteers.

“These are now covered in snow, which will be left on as it acts as further insulation. Any remaining snow will be removed on Friday and the covers will be taken off on Saturday morning.

“We’re really grateful for the support of volunteers from the football club, who have offered to help the grounds staff clear the snow from the covers, if necessary.

“We’ll continue to monitor forecasts as the week progresses and respond accordingly.”