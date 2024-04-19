Chris Millington

The game comes less than 48 hours after they drew 2-2 against Oldham, which also came less than 48 hours after the 0-0 draw with Ebbsfleet.

"It's our biggest enemy for sure," Millington said of the danger of fatigue among his players, "that's the thing we've got to guard against the most.

"There are going to be players playing with a level of fatigue, that's something that will be absolutely certain.

"But we've got to try and get them through as best as we can so we'll help them rest and recover as best as possible and pick out the most refreshed group of players we can to play the lion's share of the minutes."

If Halifax win, they will ensure a seventh-placed finish, and a probable play-off eliminator at Altrincham on Wednesday, if they win at home to already-relegated Oxford City.

Aldershot, who are at Dagenham and Redbridge, will overtake Town if they can better Halifax's result, while Southend can overtake them both if they win at home to Rochdale and The Shaymen and Aldershot both lose.

When asked what his message to the players would be before Saturday's game, Millington said: "Rest! We've got an incredibly long journy down to Eastleigh so we can look at that one of two ways, we can either look at it as a real negatie or we can look at it as a positive because it gets the group together and makes them rest, because there's not a great deal you can do when you're sat on a coach for that number of hours.

"We've got the hotel close to the ground in Eastleigh so we'll get as much rest as we possibly can there.

"In the wisdom of whoever schedules the fixtures, we've got an early kick-off, what could be better!

"We'll do everything we can to get ourselves refreshed and prepared.

"All the analysis is done and will be presented to the lads in the normal way, we've arranged a stop at Oxford City en route to just walk through the game-plan.

"We'll do everything we can to try and win the game and I'm really positive we can, and really hopeful we do."

Millington added: "If at the beginning of the season people would have said you go into the last day of the season and it's in your hands, barring a catastrophic swing in goal difference, we've got to go and win at Eastleigh.

"That's what we'll endeavour to try and do."

The Town boss says he isn't fazed by the prospect of having to go to Eastleigh and win in order to guarantee a top seven finish.

"I love it," he said. "If there's anything that I would hope people recognise about my time as manager at Halifax Town it's that I fave a challenge head on.

"There's nothing like a challenge and a bit of adversity to bring the best out in me so for me personally, it's exciting and I think the players are in the same place, I think they're looking forward to going there and doing eerything they can to get the result.

"We don't always start well, we don't always finish well, there's always periods in games where the opposition do things to try and hurt you, and that'll be the case agaimst Eastleigh.

"But we'll go out from the first whistle looking to try and get the win."

On whether it was inevitable the Town players would feel an added pressure in the game, with their whole season riding on the result, Millington said: "I don't know - not that I personally feel.

"I'm desperate to win every game, desperate to win this one.

"The reason I want us to be successful is because as a staff, as a group of players, the small number of staff behind-the-scenes at Halifax, work incredibly hard and deserve some reward because they don't get the reward that people employed or playing for Oldham Athletic get but we deserve some recognition as a group on the grass and behind-the-scenes for the good work that goes on at the club.

"That's what really drives me. I'm never going to become a millionaire out of Halifax Town but what I might do is help get some recognition for some fantastic people who put their life and soul into their work here."

The Town boss confirmed that defender Ryan Galvin won't play again this season, while winger Angelo Cappello is also unlikely to feature for the remainder of the campaign as well.

Winger Max Wright is available after being rested against Oldham.

"I've got nothing bad to say about any of them," Millington added.

"We don't always get on, there's times when they'll really dislike me and feel let down by me and I guess there are times when I've felt moments of disappointment in them.

"But I know for a fact that all of them are right on board, pushing in the right direction, they care about delivering for each other and for the club, and they do things like they've done on Thursday, which is put everything on the line to try and get the result.