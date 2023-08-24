"But we'll be thoroughly prepared, as we always are, and we'll expect a reaction from the players."

The Shaymen produced a lethargic second-half display in their 1-1 home draw with Oxford City last Saturday, leaving them with seven points from their first four games.

They now face a tough Bank Holiday double-header, facing Solihull, who have won three of their first four, on Friday night before hosting Gateshead, who have the same points as Town, on Monday.

"The boys have got to make a decision," Millington told the Courier. "Are we going to be the team that turns up and earns a well worthy victory at Boundary Park, or are we going to be the type of team that rocks up at home the following Saturday and under-performs?

Chris Millington

"We'll quickly find out which characters are which within the group, and they'll clearly get more pitch time than the others."

Millington questioned after the draw with Oxford whether he was right to have kept the same team that started in the 2-1 win at Oldham, but says there will be changes tomorrow night.

"We were going to make changes anyway, the plan coming into this weekend and the plan going into last Saturday's game was for certain changes to occur and certain players to get more minutes," he said.

"That situation I think will continue anyway.

"Come Solihull, there will be changes and then we'll look to Gateshead once Solihull's out of the way.

"But if everything goes to plan there may be one or two changes for that as well."

On why the game at Solihull was moved to Friday night, Millington said: "I know the fans will be frustrated because it might impact their ability to get there, but from the point of view of professional football it's insane that the players are asked to play two games in three days when they don't need to.

"So the clubs happily agreed to play it on the Friday night.

"Hopefully it will give us some level of advantage going into the Monday game but either way it'll certainly protect us from unnecessary injuries as a result of playing two games in three days.

"If it leads to greater success hopefully that'll appease some of the fans."

Solihull have former Town players Matty Warburton and Jay Benn in their squad, and have ten points from their first four matches.

"Good footballing side, nice blend of youth and experience and play an attractive brand of football," Millington said.