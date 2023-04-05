News you can trust since 1853
"We'll keep an eye on him" - Millington says door isn't closed on White despite his departure

Town boss Chris Millington says the door is not closed on midfielder Louis White after he left the club.

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read

White made just one substitute appearance for Town since joining from Glossop in January.

But Millington didn't rule out a return for the 22-year-old midfielder in the summer.

"He got injured towards the end of his short-term contract," Millington told the Courier.

Louis White. Photo: Marcus Branston
Louis White. Photo: Marcus Branston
"We were hoping to get him significant game-time in the Dorking, Gateshead and Wealdstone games because we felt they were his type of games being a ball-playing midfielder.

"The games running up to that were a bit more of a physical challenge and we felt it was unfair to involve him in those and unrealistic to expect him to get to the tempo of those types of games.

"So the injury came at a really bad time and we felt that, given the run-in we've got and where we are in the league, we knew we'd be relying more on the established players, and so to make sure he got minutes and could try and earn himself a contract next season, we felt it was right he should go out and play football, which Louis is currently looking to do.

"We'll keep an eye on him and if he does well and is still interested in coming back then we will re-look at him in pre-season.

"But it was just really unfortunate the way it panned out for us and Louis."

