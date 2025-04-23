"We'll make things right" - Town forward Cooke says Shaymen can pass 'test of character' and reach the play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Cooke admits Town are facing a test of character but has backed them to come through it.

The Shaymen have two league games left to decide their fate in the race for the National League play-offs, starting at home to Braintree on Saturday.

Their 3-0 home defeat to Altrincham on Easter Monday has left the gap to eighth place at three points, with Town having lost their last four home matches in a row without scoring.

Lewis Leigh's red card means he will miss the next three games, causing more disruption to what is already a patched-up side.

Jamie Cooke

But Cooke remains optimistic.

"The lads who've come in are all really good footballers," he told the Courier.

"It's tough for them coming into the situation we're in to gel but they have done, really well.

"I think we've definitely got the quality and the backing of the lads to push into the play-offs and go further.

"Obviously the injuries have been gutting for us, there's some key players there and great lads to have around.

"They still come in and motivate us every day in training and games, they're still in and around it.

"But we've got to look deep within ourselves, keep that fight up and not let those things affect us.

"It's been a steady sailing season really, especially for myself compared to the last few seasons.

"Normally it's always up and down but we've had it pretty straight, plain sailing and then got hit all at once with the injuries.

"It's a massive test of character but I think we're more than capable of being successful."

Easter Monday's 3-0 home defeat to Altrincham was Halifax's fifth loss in eight games.

"Gutted really, it was a big chance for us to have that extra push towards the play-offs," Cooke said on the match.

"Everyone's disappointed because we know our standards and we just need more of a threat at goal, and to score more goals, that's what we're lacking.

"Other than that, everything else was sound.

"You can say the referee killed the game with the sending-off but realistically, we need to start taking our chances a bit better, and making the most of what we can create.

"We're lacking goals at the moment so we need to step up and kick on.

"We were in a worse situation last season and we came out on top so I'm sure, with the lads we've got and the quality we've got, we can secure the play-offs."

When asked how The Shaymen, who are the division's third lowest scorers, can start finding the net more regularly, Cooke said: "We know exactly what we need to do, it's just the rotations and movements we work on every single day, and just being relentless in what we do.

"I'm not sure what it is when it comes to game day but things look different.

"You look at Fylde away, we created a lot of chances and did really well, it was just lacking that final bit of quality.

"We know we're capable of it because we have done it in previous games, it's just one of those times at the moment.

"But things will take a turn and go right for us."

Halifax have lost all of their last four home matches, and failed to score in any of them, with their last home goal on March 8.

"I'm not too sure what it is, we played some nice bits of football on Monday but there's playing nice bits of football and winning football games, they're two completely different things," Cooke said.

"You can look pretty and easy on the eye but if you're not winning games, what's the point?

"The Shay is home, we need to make it a fortress, that's how it should be but we've just got a dip in our home form at the moment and we just need to keep pushing each other and being positive around the place, and things will change.

"Other teams in similar positions in the league are going through times but it happens, you've just got to see it through and keep doing what you're doing, keep working hard and not let it affect your momentum.

"Let the football do the talking and do what we're good at, grind out those results and get the wins.

"We've got two massive games now and we want to win every game.

"Obviously Monday's not gone our way but we won't let it affect us in the next two games and we'll make things right."

Cooke added: "To me, it didn't seem like the same energy levels as Fylde (against Altrincham), which is bound to happen some games, that's football.

"We've come off a really good result against Fylde, whose situation was a bit different (to Altrincham), they're fighting relegation.

"When we got that first goal, it never really felt like they were going to score, whereas Altrincham are fighting for each point to make the play-offs.

"Obviously it's no excuse but we just can't let the situation we're in put any extra pressure on us.

"We can't think of it as 'we need to win' and put that extra pressure on ourselves, we just need to play with the freedom we have done in most games and just relax and have that composure and showcase our ability."

Cooke has been playing with a niggle for the last few weeks, but is determined not to let it sideline him at such a crucial stage of the season.

"I don't want to miss out, I want to play and fight for the boys as much as I can," he said.

"I want to work hard for the staff and the fans and the players.

"This is my fourth season now and it feels like I'm part of a family, so I want to do everything I can.

"Whether or not I'm 100 per cent or got a little niggle, I want to play and be on the pitch for as long as I can.

"I've been playing with this for about eight weeks but it's just another little thing you've got to deal with in football.

"I'll take a bit of pain if it means me getting on the pitch, playing football and enjoying myself and working hard and battling, because that'll never change, I'll always want to do that."