Summerfield has tended not to play for Town on 3G pitches, which Bromley's Hayes Lane has, and was left out of the 3-1 win at Dorking on February 10 due to their artificial surface.

"It'll be a consideration for sure, we'll see how he trains this week," Millington said.

"Clearly we don't want to lose him because he's having such a positive impact on our performances in recent weeks and he's really key to that change in style, so he's very important for us.

Luke Summerfield

"But we'll assess it and we'll have to balance off the immediate needs for Bromley against the bigger picture of the run in as a whole.

"So we'll assess it over the week and see whether or not it would be too much of a risk."

It's unclear whether defender Jordan Keane will be available after he missed last Saturday's 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge due to a knee injury.

"We're looking at getting him assessed by a specialist to diagnose exactly what the problem is, so at the moment it's really hard to say," Millington said.

The Town boss said goalkeeper Sam Johnson had a severe dead leg on Friday and was touch and go for last weekend's game.

"He had to be assessed on matchday to see whether or not he was fit enough to play but thankfully he passed the test and put in a fantastic performance and played a bit part in earning us the three points," Millington said, "so we were grateful for that, but we'd expect that to die down over the course of the week and he should be available for Bromley."

Florent Hoti is also expected to be fit despite suffering a knock in the first-half at Dagenham.

"He's come through OK, he's just got to be really careful about how he plays," said Millington.

"He's desperate to get as many games in as he can between now and the end of the season so I expect he'll be fully available for Bromley."

Jamie Cooke could still be absent though, having not played since the win at Dorking due to an ankle ligament issue.

"He's progressing slower than we'd like but I'm sure he'll be available for at least the last few games of the season," Millington said.

Angelo Cappello and Ryan Galvin are both around three weeks from a return.

"They're two players we're really looking forward to getting back available, they'll add some extra cover and extra competition," Millington said.

"We're really keen to get them back as soon as possible but it's probably going to be another three weeks."

And on defender Jo Cummings, the Halifax manager said: "Progressing really well, involved in more and more of the sessions, some of the full contact aspects of the sessions he's thrown himself into.