Town boss Chis Millington says there has been contact between the club and Lee Tuck about a potential move for the striker.

The Halifax-born forward, 35, has been playing in Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh in recent years.

The Siddal-born striker was released by Halifax as a teenager before playing in non-league for the likes of Guiseley and Farsley.

"Lee reached out to the club," Millington told the Courier, "and we've responded with an idea that might get him playing some games and give us an opportunity to get him up to match sharpness, get him in the swing of playing non-league English football, and also give us an opportunity to have a proper look at him in this context so we can assess how he'd fit into the current group.

"So we'll see if that works, but we've not got the opportunity to just bring him in and give him games to get him up to speed at the moment because you've seen how challenging the schedule is, it's not the type of football you can just drop into and hit the ground running unfortunately.

"We've seen it over and over again with players coming from leagues abroad, we had Yamen Osawe last season, we've had numerous players who've come from very high level football on the continent - the top level of Swedish football, the top level of other European leagues - and found that it's a real challenge to come and hit the ground running at National League level.

"So we'll see."