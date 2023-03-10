Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen's hammering at Aldershot in September was one of the low points of a disappointing campaign for the club.

But Millington feels Town go into Saturday's Trophy tie with far more resolve and resilience, having just recorded their third consecutive clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're a massively different team now," Millington told the Courier.

"When we went there we were very vulnerable defensively, if we conceded one we could concede five.

"We're not that team anymore, we've got a real solidity to us, there's any energy and an athleticism about us that we didn't have when we went last time.

"We're in a spell now where we're getting some really key bodies back in the shape of Luke Summerfield, Matty Warburton, Jack Senior, so we look like a very different prospect now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The key thing is that when we create those chances that we're working so hard to create, that we finish them off."

Halifax, like Aldershot, have struggled to make much of an impact in the National League this season, with Town 16th in the league, while Aldershot sit in 18th.

When asked if the game had the potential to save his side's season, Millington said: "I don't see it like that. Even in the last couple of seasons when we've been around the play-offs, we've still been desperate to progress in the Trophy and the FA Cup and we've failed to do so.

"We've been pretty poor in our cup runs in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I guess it is a blessing that we've still got that excitement of a good cup run going, but that wouldn't change whether we were top of the league or where we are at the moment.

"We're desperate to progress in any cup competitions we enter.

"We've been desperate to have a good run in the FA Cup and the Trophy for years, since I've been here.

"So we've always approached them with the desire of progressing and going as deep into the competitions as we can, so we're dead keen to go to Aldershot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a bit of history there this season that we want to put right, so there's that and the matter of wanting to progress in the Trophy, so we're really looking forward to that."

Adam Senior, along with midfielder Louis White, is cup-tied, so there will be at least one change to the Halifax side, with Jack Senior likely to return to the back three after making his comeback from injury off the bench at Gateshead in midweek.

"There'll be one or two changes," said Millington, who also confirmed Town will be practicing penalties this week, with Halifax edging through in the last two rounds on spot-kicks.

"We've been building up minutes for people and there's one or two lads out there who've absolutely put themselves through the ringer in the last few weeks and months and have earned the right to have a break, even though they might not want one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The starting 11 is undecided at the moment but I wouldn't be surprised if we decide to make a couple of changes."

Jordan Keane is not expected to be available for the game due to a back injury, but Tom Clarke could be in contention after returning to training this week.

Rob Harker and Jordan Slew didn't feature at Gateshead due to selection decisions, with the latter having been made available for transfer by the club.

Midfielder Kian Spence is also back in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad