"We're all in it together" - Millington says Town fans have huge role to play ahead of home triple-header

Six of The Shaymen's last seven matches have been away from home, including their last three.

But tomorrow night's game against Solihull is the first of three home matches on the spin for Town, who desperately need some wins to salvage their flagging league campaign.

"It's hugely important," said Millington on the role the Halifax fans can play. "We go away from home and the away fans have been absolutely phenomenal in recent games.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've had some really positive personal messages of support and encouragement for the staff and the players, and I can't express how encouraging that is for us, in particular for the players, going into a home game that we must do everything we can to try and win, having the backing of the fans is hugely important.

"I can't express how much it does help get an extra five or ten per cent out of each individual.

"We're all in it together, we all want to achieve the same things and as much positivity and support we can get, the better."

On tomorrow night's game, Millington said: "The fans will be sick to death of me talking about the performance and the positive signs within that, they want to see wins and so do we.

"So that's the objective going into Tuesday, that not only do we repeat the level of performance from Saturday, and in some of the recent games, but we convert it into a result."

When asked if his side would need to improve on their performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood to get a result against Solihull, the Town boss said: "We'll look to be better, for sure, there's chances there we should have converted and there's opportunities we've offered up that we shouldn't have.

"So there'll definitely be areas of improvement."

After Solihull, Town then host Maidenhead at The Shay on Saturday and then Wealdstone next Tuesday.

"Looking forward to it, looking forward to the space because the pitch is very tight at Boreham Wood, although the surface is fantastic, so we had to work really hard to maintain possession, and if you concede possession the counter-attack is on the edge of your box within seconds," Millington said.

"So having the space at The Shay is something we really enjoy."

Town are 15th in the National League, 11 points off the play-offs and seven above the relegation zone.

"It's really a case of focusing on the next game at the moment," said Millington.

"We're aware of what a couple of defeats can do to us and we're aware of what a couple of victories can do to us in terms of league position.

"But if we get too distracted by what's above and below us, then we can take our eye off the next game and that could cost us, so all our focus will be on Solihull and what we can try to do to win that game."

Halifax have won just once in their last 11 games, excluding penalties.

When asked how much everyone at the club needed a win tomorrow night, Millington said: "The most important aspect of that, it's important on so many levels, but one of the most important aspects for me is that the lads see some reward for their endeavours.

"I'm pleased in the most part for the effort and application they've offered in the last few games, but I want them to have some reward for that, and the best reward for that is a victory."

Defender Jack Senior missed the draw at Boreham Wood with a dead leg.

"Disappointing for a player who's been so consistent for us this season," Millington said.

"He's got some subtle leadership skills that influence the team, and obviously his playing ability influences the team in a positive way, so he's a loss whenever he doesn't play.

"It's quite a severe impact that's created the dead leg, so it's just rest that's going to help it."

Captain Tom Clarke is doubtful for Tuesday due to a knee injury.

"We were hoping he'd be available for Boreham Wood but he's still struggling with his knee, it's still quite sore and will take a bit of time to die down," said Millington.

Striker Rob Harker was fit but not selected for Boreham Wood.

On forward Matty Warburton, Millington said: "He's increasing his running, and I'm hopeful he'll be kicking a ball at some point this week."

Millington added: "Luke Summerfield and Jamie Cooke are both at the same stage and in unopposed training, so they are kicking a ball and involved in parts of sessions that are unopposed."

On midfielder Kian Spence, the Town boss said: "He's still on track to be four to six weeks since the scan and the specialist appointment."

Millington is open to the idea of adding to his squad, but only for someone who could come straight into the side.

"We're looking at whether or not we can strengthen, but again, as I've said before, at the moment it'd be we'd have to be certain they were going to come in and be able to play immediately and make us better in the starting 11 rather than bringing bodies in for the sake of it," he said.