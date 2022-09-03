"We're content that a point's the right outcome," says Millington after Town draw at Maidenhead

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Shaymen came from behind in the game, with Jordan Slew cancelling out Cole Kpekawa's opener just before half-time.

"I think Maidenhead played well, they did what they do," Millington said.

"They're direct, they put balls in the box, they ask questions of your goalkeeper and your defenders.

"But I think all in all we're content that a point's the right outcome.

"We'll definitely take the positives.

"There were moments when Maidenhead asked serious questions of us but likewise, there have been times in games where we've asked serious questions of opponents and maybe not got the rub of the green, so we'll take it today that that's a bit of a turn in fortune."

Millington was content with his side's performance for most of the first-half.

"The first-half wasn't dissimilar to recent games in that we felt quite comfortable up until about 35 to 40 minutes, as an away performance we were quite content," he said.

"We were dealing with the gradient of the pitch, dealing with the style of play in the way we intended. We could have maybe squeezed up a bit higher but to all intents and purposes we were quite content.

"And then there was what I believed was a poor decision given for a free-kick against us in our half, the ball was delivered into the box, creates a half chance and that signified a momentum swing for the next five minutes.

"They were on top. I certainly don't blame the referees for making mistakes but I also acknowledge that was when the momentum swung in Maidenhead's favour.

"We didn't wrestle back momentum and that ultimately resulted in us going behind."

But the Town boss wasn't happy at the manner of Maidenhead's goal.

"Very soft goal, conceding off a set-piece," he said.

"We looked at the stats at the hotel this morning funnily enough, on attacking and defending corners.

"We've dealt with corners quite well this season and that was one where we fell short of our usual standards."

Town equalised in the second-half with their only shot on target, but were indebted to keeper Sam Johnson for some crucial saves.

"Absolutely, Sam's been fantastic in the last couple of games.

"It's got to be noted that he's done very well because it's almost what we expect when he's on form, to be making saves and making it difficult for the opposition.

"So we pat him on the back in one sense and say well done, but in another sense it's what we expect because it's Sam doing his job.

"There's other players who deserve credit as well, players putting their bodies on the line, making blocks and showing a real desire and passion to get us over the line and get us the point."

Slew's goal was Halifax's only shot on target all game, something which Millington was disappointed with.

"I think given the number of set-pieces we had especially, so it's not like we've been short of opportunities to test the keeper," he said.

"So yeah, disappointing we've not done that more."

Hometown defender Jack Senior was named as captain for the game.

"He's just grown up the last 12 months has Jack, he's transitioned from being a young professional into being, excuse the pun, a senior member of the squad," Millington said.

"His standards are very high, he's very, very passionate about the club, about his own performances and the team's and he's a player who the rest if the squad respect, so it's a deserved accolade for him."

Town kept hold of defender Jesse Debrah with the transfer window closing this week, but despite speculation to the contrary, Millington said there was no late interest for Halifax to fend off.

"Not that I'm aware of no, I think the interest died away a few weeks ago," said the Town boss.

Millington said Kian Spence, Jordan Keane and Tom Clarke all got injured in training towards the end of the week.

Spence knocked his knees with a fellow Town player, Keane had a back strain and Clarke rolled his ankle.

Millington said on Spence: "We thought he'd be able to get through but during the session yesterday he didn't feel he was able to carry on so he wasn't included."

On Keane, Millington said: "Jordan suffered as a result of the Bank Holiday weekend schedule, his back locked up yesterday."

On Osayamen Osawe's absence, Millington said: "He was left out of the Scunthorpe game, we felt that the players who had earned that result deserved an opportunity to earn a result again.

"The changes we made were enforced and were in certain positions so unfortunately he didn't get the opportunity to make the squad.

"He'll really influence the season when he's up and running. It is going to take time.

"He's not had matches in recent history but he's also suffered a hamstring strain a couple of months ago so he's going to take a bit of time and we need to do it right because we want him for the full season, we don't want him available in the short-term and then to lose him for a longer period.