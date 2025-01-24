"We're desperate to get a good run of games under our belt," says Town boss Millington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington is hoping Saturday's game at Solihull Moors is the start of an overdue run of matches for FC Halifax Town.

The Shaymen's home game with Dagenham and Redbridge last Saturday was called off, which was already Town's fourth postponement of the season.

Town have only played once since Boxing Day - a 3-1 win at Gateshead last Tuesday - but are hoping this weekend's game is the start of a busier spell, which could see them play eight games in 29 days, barring more postponements.

"Really excited to get playing again," Millington said, looking ahead to Saturday.

Chris Millington

"We've obviously only had the one game since Boxing Day so we're desperate to get a good run of games under our belt.

"Very tough opposition, have maybe been a bit unlucky with their last couple of resuts where performances have maybe warranted more than the return they've got.

"We're going to have to be at our very best to win the game, and that's what we'll be trying to do."

Halifax have a superb record against their fellow promotion contenders this season, having taken four points off Barnet and Gateshead and drawn with Forest Green, Oldham and Altrincham.

"It's always important we beat the teams at the lower end of the table but it's probably more important you beat the teams in and around you, and Solihull are one of those teams," Millington said.

"Arguably a six-pointer really, but we'll give the same amount of effort and work rate to every game to try and win it, but the three points would maybe be a bit more valuable in this case because we're going to be fighting for a similar position in the league."

Even more impressive is Halifax's away record, with no National League team winning more or losing fewer games than them on the road this season.

"It's a marker of the character of the lads and of this team: very resilient, very strong-minded, know what they're about and how they want to play the game," said the Town boss.

"But we've got to maintain that, it's a record we want to keep making better and better over the season.

"And it's the same with our home form, we want the results at home match our away results.

"It's great our away form is so good and who knows, hopefully the benefit is the pitch at The Shay lasts a bit longer this year and doesn't suffer the way it has done in previous seasons.

"We've hopefully been off it over one of the worst periods so fingers crossed there's a fringe benefit in that sense."

Jamie Cooke is available for Saturday's game having recovered from his hip injury, but Florent Hoti isn't expected to be involved.

"Not far off. He's increasing his load but unlikely to be available for selection this weekend," Millington said.