“We’re disappointed that the remaining games in the season will now be played outside of Halifax" - Calderdale Council issue response after Town forced to switch home games to Accrington
The move came after The Shay pitch was left in a dreadful condition following Halifax Panthers’ game against Batley, which was played in heavy rain on Sunday.
Calderdale Council were asked for their response to the news by the Courier, and whether they would be reimbursing any money paid in rent by Town due to The Shay not being available.
In a statement, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, said: “We regret that the Shay pitch is unable to accommodate the remaining home fixtures this season.
“As previously stated, this season has been particularly challenging for pitch maintenance. The heavy and persistent rain has caused real problems and despite the best efforts of our ground staff, it has been necessary for games to be postponed.
“We’re disappointed that the remaining games in the season will now be played outside of Halifax and share the frustration felt by many fans, but we understand that the club required certainty for these potentially very important fixtures.
“We remain in close contact with the football club to discuss the impacts of the relocation of the remaining games. We are also in discussion with both the football and rugby clubs to explore longer-term options for the pitch, taking into account what is both practical and affordable
“We wish FC Halifax Town all the best in their push for a play-off position and good luck in their quest for promotion to the Football League.”
