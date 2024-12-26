"We're disappointed we haven't created enough clear-cut chances," says Cooper after Town's 0-0 draw at ten-man Altrincham

Andy Cooper

Andy Cooper admitted he was disappointed to only come away with a point against ten-man Altrincham.

Ex-Halifax man Matty Kosylo and Shaymen boss Chris Millington were both sent-off at half-time, but Town failed to take advanatge of playing with a man extra for the whole of the second-half.

When asked if it was a point gained or two points dropped, assistant manager Cooper said: "I think beforehand, coming to a play-off rival, we knew it was a difficult place to come so a point could be a good result.

"But based on the second-half, playing against a man less, we're disappointed we haven't created enough clear-cut chances to win the game.

"We were really bright in the opening exchanges.

"We know that they're really strong at home, especially in the first-half, they score a lot of goals, come out at teams fast.

"We started really bright, but losing a player like Jamie Cooke is always going to be a blow, even though we have a really strong bench

"The two injuries, and the fact both of them needed a second wave of treatment, kind of killed the tempo and the flow of the game, which was a bit end-to-end, a bit open.

"We were well in it and playing well, but when it restarted and we changed it, they grew into the game and had a strong period where Sam's made a couple of saves.

"Going into half-time, I felt we were in a strong position, we'd settled down a bit, but then when you go out second-half against a team with ten men, you'd expect to be the dominant side with the ball and with territory.

"I'm just disappointed we didn't create enough clear-cut chances."

On what happened in the tunnel at half-time, Cooper said: "I didn't see anything first-hand because I was already in the changing room, but from what I've heard, it seems like it was two separate altercations.

"There was a melee, a lot of noise and pushing and shoving going on.

"We're then well into our team talk and got a knock on the door to say that Chris wouldn't be able to return for the second-half.

"Then as we walked out of the tunnel, we got a message that a player from their side had been booked and another sent-off for violent conduct.

"I don't think it's the first time he's been sent-off against us, and that game was similar where we couldn't break them down.

"It obviously changes the nature of the game, but we didn't have enough to break a side down who were camped in for long periods.

"We'd liked to have moved it quicker and been technically better in their final third.

"The gaffer was able to watch the first part of the second-half in the stands and then moved to watch it in the changing room and we were able to send messages.

"But there's trust between us and he gave us full autonomy to do what was needed.

"We changed shape, went more aggressive but couldn't find a way through."

It remains to be seen whether Millington will now be banned from the touchline for Town's home game with Fylde on New Year's Day.

"Not sure but we'll check with the match officials in terms of what it was for and what the consequences are," said Cooper.

"I don't think there's been any contact yet so we'll need to find that out and what's allegedly gone on."

On Jamie Cooke's injury that forced him off in the first-half, Cooper said: "I think the two players collided, so it was an impact injury to his hip.

"It's almost become a dead leg and he's lost feeling and it's bruised up.

"He's a warrior, he leads by example, he's young in years but he's got experience in terms of grit and determination and epitomises what we want here.

"But he felt he couldnt continue and you could see him grimmacing through the pain."

Town again failed to go on and win when playing against ten men, leaving Cooper frustrated.

"Numerically it's easier but when a team then camp in and sit on the edge of their box, it is hard to break down," he said.

"You credit the opposition for how they do it but we have to be better, we have to improve decision-making in the final third.

"We've shown we've got the quality to score from distance into that goal, we've done it before obviously, and you could have seen something like thatr happening again.

"But we needed to be a bit brighter with the final pass.

"The introduction of Zak meant that instead of passes getting played into Billy, and short passes around the edge of the box, there might have been more deliveries for Zak to get on the end of.

"It's something we've got to look at.

"We got Max and Ryan really wide and left ourselves a bit open at the back but didn't find a way through.

"But there's no hiding away from it, it's an area we need to work on.

"Ultimately, we're disappointed to come away with a point after the second-half with the numerical advantage."