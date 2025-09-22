"We're doing a lot of things well," says Lakeland ahead of Morecambe clash

Town boss Adam Lakeland says his team's encouraging run of form shows they are on the right track ahead of Wednesday's game at Morecambe.

Saturday's 2-1 win at Gateshead means The Shaymen have lost just once in their last seven games, winning three of them, having lost three of their first four.

Lakeland says there is still plenty of improvements to be made, but feels his team is moving in the right direction.

"We've had pretty good consistency levels in terms of performance, I feel," he said.

"Obviously you want to win games, but if you can't win them, don't lose them.

"For us to have only lost one in seven, it shows we're doing a lot of things well.

"Probably the reason we've not had more wins in that run is because we've just conceded a few soft goals.

"But, as I've said all along, we are a work in progress and we will get better over time.

"I know we've not kept a clean sheet (at Gateshead) but the goal we conceded was from a penalty, so in open play, we've had a clean sheet, and that's a real positive for us.

"We've just got to keep working hard to win games, ones we can't win, try not to lose, and just limit the number of defeats we have.

"But that comes back to the day-to-day work we do on the training ground, and the day-to-day application of the players, and if we keep working hard, then I'm sure we'll keep on getting better and hopefully the results will keep following."

Halifax have kept just one clean sheet this season, and were involved in a very open first-half at Gateshead on Saturday, while Morecambe's last two games have finished 4-4 and 4-3.

"I think it has the potential to be, yeah," Lakeland said when asked if it could be another high-scoring match on Wednesday.

"And that's where we've got to make sure we're good and controlled in our play, and make sure when we're in areas of the pitch where we're on the front foot, and we're attacking and committing bodies forward, our structure beneath the ball is sound so that we don't get hurt on transitions.

"A few times in that first-half (at Gateshead), we allowed that to happen.

"But a few tweaks, and we were much more secure in that second-half.

"It's going to be a difficult game on Wednesday but we've got to make sure it's a difficult game for them as well."

Defender Dylan Crowe went off with a groin injury at Gateshead on Saturday.

"We'll have to see how it settles down," Lakeland said.

"Hopefully it's not a full recurrence of the injury that happened (before.

"He just felt it and we took him off as quickly as we could."

Midfielder Cody Johnson also went off with a niggle at the weekend.

"He was struggling a bit since the Eastleigh game with his hip," the Town boss said.

"He was struggling towards the latter part of that game, but got through it.

"We kept him off the grass at the start of last week, just to let it settle down, and it did.

"He was in the grass Thursday, Friday and he's obviously got through the majority of the game, but he just felt it a bit, which is why we took him off straight away.

"I think he'll be fine, knowing Cody.

"There'll be a few that'll need assessing but that's natural after such a gruelling game."

Harvey Sutcliffe, Sean Tarima and Jake Griffin all missed out on the matchday squad at Gateshead.

"We're just in a space at the minute where we've got players fit and available," Lakeland added.

"We had 18 in the squad, then those three and the others who are either injured or out on loan.

"So we're in a healthy place in terms of numbers.

"We had to leave a few out (on Saturday), which is never easy to do.

"Last week we left Jenks out because it was Dylan's first game back and we knew he wouldn't get through the full game, so you have Sean on the bench so you have cover at full-back.

"But then Dylan got through the majority of last week's game, came through training fine all week and it's sods law that you leave Sean out because you think you'll be alright, and then he goes off.

"So then you're looking for someone else to go in there and play a bit out of position, and Cookie went in there and did great.

"But there might be one or two now who are struggling for Wednesday, so people hae got to be ready to come back in."