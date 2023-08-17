Neither have been able to make their competitive debut yet for Town, with Thomson-Sommers suffering a knee injury early in pre-season, and Hoti sustaining a hamstring injury.

Both players are on course to be in contention next month, said the Town boss.

"Progressing really well," Millington said of Hoti, "he was on the bike doing an awful lot of work on Monday so we're encouraged by his progress but still unlikely to see him this month."

Florent Hoti

And on Thomson-Sommers, Millington said: "Again, excited by his progress but it'll be mid-September at the earliest before he's on the grass."

Millington told the Courier after Town's win at Oldham on Tuesday night that Milli Alli was die to be assessed on Thursday after missing the game at Boundary Park with a groin problem.

On the continued absence of defender Tom Clarke, Millington said: "A mixture of taking care of him and not enough spaces on the bench."