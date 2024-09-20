Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andy Cooper says The Shaymen have some momentum behind them but need to remain consistent ahead of two long away trips.

Halifax, who are four games unbeaten following Saturday's win over Eastleigh. visit Maidenhead on Saturday before an away game at Braintree on Tuesday night.

And Cooper wants to see Town build on the mini run they have created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah I do, probably since the second-half of that Solihull game," he said when asked if he felt they had some momentum now.

Andy Cooper

"Although the results hadn't necessarily given the points that we wanted, I think a lot of the performances at this stage of the season, bedding in the team, up against tough, quality, proven National League opponents, it's been difficult, it's been a challenge.

"The schedule's been pretty relentless really in terms of the quality we've played.

"We've had the draws that, on other days, could have turned into more pioints, and I've never really felt we've been under huge threat in terms of not being in games or not being competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As it starts to build and you can see a performance coming, that we got on Saturday, it's really pleasing.

"We're enjoying the moment but we know that we've got to be consistent.

"We've always talked about, consistency is the key in this league and getting a run together of wins and performances, and keeping our positive away record intact will be really important for us come Saturday, and Tuesday as well."

Halifax's next five games are all against teams in the bottom seven of the National League table, starting with second-from-bottom Maidenhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely a run of games where we'd like to have more of the ball, more control of the game and continue to be able to implement our style on the teams we're coming up against," Cooper said.

"We showed on Saturday, to the people who were watching, how we want to play.

"We know it's not always going to be perfect but there was a distinct way we were trying to get the ball down.

"We had good creativity, we had a good attacking threat and well worked set-pieces that delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it's going to be difficult, the away travel and the away fixtures are hard and relentless in this league in terms of who we're up against and we haven't exactly had superb performances away at Maidenhead in recent seasons away from home, so it's going to be a challenge.

"But one we're looking forward to facing head on.

"We know at the moment that we've got good momentum. The players are coachable and they're really on board with what we're trying to do.

"We're just excited and hungry to get back playing because when you feel like you're building something, you just need to make sure that everything stays the same in terms of how we plan and prepare.

"We don't get too overconfident or too high. From a coaching point of view, we've seen a lot of the progress that hadn't really merited in the results, but when you get a result and a performance like we did on Saturday, it gives you confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we'll be full of confidence but we know we've still got more to do."

Town have faced Maidenhead eight times over the last three seasons, so will be no strangers to what they'll be facing.

"Without the ball we're going to have to be relentless in how we're organised and hard-working, make sure that we stop their threat," said Cooper.

"They've got pace, they always have tricky wingers at Maidenhead, they've always got a number nine who is consistent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They like to get the ball into wide areas and deliver balls into the box or dribble and drive at you.

"So one way of dealing with that is making sure our wingers and full-backs are ready to deal with that threat.

"But also stop it at source, so with the energy and pace we've got in the side, making sure we can stop as many moments the ball is directed onto our back line as possible, and cut out unneccessary set plays to defend against.

"And when we've got it, we've got to continue to be brave on the ball to play through them, good combinations of play, get it down and get it to our players who can really have an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know they don't always start a season particularly well and they have some upheaval in terms of players in and out, but we know they are always a tricky proposition.

"It's a team we need to be really careful up against and make sure that we're fully prepared for because they do have some quality, especially in wide areas, they've got some really top wingers."

With the likes of Jo Cummings, Harvey Sutcliffe, Ryan Galvin and Max Wright all recently coming back from injuries, Cooper and manager Chris Millington will have a few selection dilemmas to contend with.

"It's a National League season of 40 games plus, so we need the squad, we need everyone to be ready when called upon," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It provides that healthy competition for places with lads who maybe expected to get more minutes at this stage of the season, whether that's coming back from injury and someone's taken their shirt.

"But that's a positive for us - 12 months or so ago, I think we had four players on the bench who hadn't played any minutes for the club.

"At this stage, we've got players who are raring to go and having an impact.

"There's probably no better example than someone like Ryan Galvin, who has come back from quite a serious ankle operation over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's ready to go and then Angelo Cappello's been doing really well at full-back but there was a need to change it in that first-half on Saturday, and that sharpens him up ready to go, and that's what we're saying to the lads, it can change so quickly.

"We will need the squad. I don't suspect it'll be the same bodies that get rolled exactly on Saturday and Tuesday, there has to be an element where we make sure we're still fresh, but without changing too much that we lose consistency or momentum."