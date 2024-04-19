Jamie Stott

Town's 2-2 draw at Oldham on Thursday means victory at Eastleigh on Saturday will seal a seventh place finish.

"We need three points to guarantee us a play-off spot - if somebody had said that at the start of the season, it'll go down to the last game of the season and you need three points, you'd snatch their hand off," Stott told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone can look back at the points we've dropped but if we'd lost (against Oldham) it'd have been even worse.

"It's in our hands and the lads are confident. We're disappointed not to have won but everyone's so confident off of that performance and Tuesday's performance.

"If we iron out those little details, we believe in ourselves that we can get the three points.

"The fans were brilliant, they were brilliant on Tuesday as well, they've been right behind us and we're going to give absolutely everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a tough few weeks with the games being called off, ebing moved, pitches here, there and everywhere.

"Eastleigh's less than 48 hours after Oldham, so if we thought playing Thursday after Tuesday was difficult, now we're playing Saturday morning after a Thursday night game, so if we're going to do it, we're going to have to give absolutely everything for each other, for the fans, for the club.

"We're full of confidence and we're going to go and give everything."

Halifax twice fought back from a goal down against The Latics, with goals from Rob Harker and Adan George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was good character to come back and get the point, it's a point gained rather than two points lost," Stott said.

"We've battled back from a goal down twice, we've had chances at the end, they've gone up the other end and put some crosses in but didn't really hurt us.

"Their two goals are from two set-pieces, which is disappointing, but the boys have got amazing character, we have all season, to come back and I think we've dominated most of the game again.

"It's just those final details, which we didn't take, where we could have come away with three points, which is disappointing but it's still in our hands and we go to Eastleigh full of confidence after that, very confident we can get the win there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stott said reaching the play-offs was the aim for Town at the start of the campaign.

"At the start of the season, you set yourself goals and after last season, winning the FA Trophy, you think 'right, let's get the play-offs', especially after the disappointing league season we had last year," he said.

"We had a sloppy spell after Christmas, in the New Year, and then we had a good run which has put us in a good position.

"You've got to believe, anything can happen. It doesn't matter if you're the top dogs with the most money or you're at the bottom of the barrel and don't have the biggest budget. If you've got a team that stick together, fight for each other and give absolutely everything, then you've got a chance, and that's what we've got."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stott says Town have had to overcome a lot of adversity to be in control of their own destiny going into the final day.

"We're in a good position but I'm proud of all the players, the staff and everyone, how we've conducted ourselves this season," he said.

"Not everything's gone our way, it never does does it, it never goes our way, it's never the smoothest, but when you get the fans right behind us like they have been this week, we've had two draws in two games and we're getting clapped off the pitch.

"Yeah, we're in a good position and it's in our hands on Saturday.