Chris Millington hopes midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers' injury won't be anything serious after he went off in Town's friendly win at Mossley.

The Shaymen won 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Thompson-Sommers' goal, to register their first win of pre-season.

An x-ray on the midfielder's ankle showed no broken bones, and Millington was hopeful that a scan today would also show no lasting damage.

"Fingers crossed there's nothing too serious there," said the Town boss, who was pleased with what he saw on Saturday from his side.

"For some lads it was their first run out of the season, certainly the team who started the first-half," he said.

"The second-half was a mixed group, the majority of which played against Hyde.

"I felt in terms of the physical stats we wanted to hit, we were right up there, which shows the preparation is going smoothly.

"And on a difficult surface to get the ball down and control possession, I thought there were some fantastic passages of play.

"So it was a great experience, and fair play to Mossley, they were well-organised and hard-working and presented us with a real challenge to break them down.

"So lots of boxes ticked."

Max Wright and Angelo Cappello weren't involved, but Millington said that wasn't down to any injuries.

"That's by design, there's nothing to worry about. Both of them will figure in the fixtures tomorrow," said Millington, who confirmed there were no other injuries in the squad apart from "a bit of tightness in the group because some of the players had their first outing on Saturday".

Town then decamped to The Shay on Saturday tea-time for an open day event organised by the supporters club.

"It was brilliant, the fans gave the players and the staff a great reception, really warm," Millington said.

"It was a really positive evening in terms of everyone coming together and raising funds for some vital equipment for the development of the squad.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it and , as is always the situation on those occasions, it felt like a really positive coming together of everyone."

On the gym equipment that the proceeds of the event will pay for, Millington said: "One of the things we've focused our energies on this year is trying to make sure the players are better conditioned to hopefully avoid unneccessary soft tissue injuries.

"There's a lot of work and preparation gone into that by Aaron Scholes, and to aid that, we needed some investment into certain aspects of the gym equipment, which the supporters club have been brilliant at supporting us with."

Millington is happy with how pre-season is progressing so far.

"We're in a good place," he said.

"We're still (focusing) on fitness but once we finish that process, it'll put us in a place where we'll be continuing to build up the fitness but the difficult stage of that will be over, and we'll be able to focus a bit more attention, from the weekend, onto our tactical approach."

The Shaymen have five triallists training with them at the moment.

When asked if any of them might be signed permanently, Millington said: "They're all in for that purpose.

"We clearly won't be signing all of them but we've still got two slots available to sign for, if we choose to fill both of them, and it's up to the triallists to stake a claim and help make a decision for us."

On the possible addition of a forward to their squad, who Town have been in discussions with recently, Millington said: "Final stages, it's a bit more complicated than usual because he's registered at another club but I'm hopeful it'll be put to bed at some point this week."

Halifax have two behind-closed-doors games tomorrow, against Barnsley under 23s and Huddersfield Town B.

"We've got one in the morning and one in the afternoon and all the staff will be at both games," said Millington.

"It gives us that opportunity to finish off the foundation of the physical preparation, and then we're looking to build on that for the rest of pre-season.

"But having that foundation in place will allow us to start spending a bit more of our time and energy focusing our attention on other elements of the preparation, like tactical and technical and starting to buid up those areas.

"If all goes well, hopefully we'll finish tomorrow knowing that the majority of the squad have got 90 minutes under their belt and the other that haven't have been built up to be able to start looking at 90 minutes in the next two weeks - Angelo Cappello and Max Wright in particular."