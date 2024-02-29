Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder is one of manager Chris Millington's most trusted leiutenents, offering a calm head in the midfield maelstrom, the ability to break-up play and allow others to try and create.

The additions of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Jack Evans, Florent Hoti and Jack Jenkins this season threatened to limit Hunter's game-time but he has remained a key man for Millington.

"I'm quite critical of myself and I know I can still improve and get better, which I think is quite important," he said.

Jack Hunter

"To be fair, that's across the board, the whole squad is like that.

"I'm happy that I've played a lot of football this season, it's been great to be involved in, playing a lot of games and helping the team.

"I've really enjoyed this season but there's still more to come and on a personal note we can end the season on a real high."

Only Sam Johnson and Jamie Stott have started more games for Halifax this season than Hunter.

"I think I've played in every single game this season, which is good," he said.

"The main thing for me is that I'm available for every game so I try and look after myself as best I can so I'm available to play every minute of every game I can.

"I think that's shown in the last couple of years, that I've always been available for the manager and I'm grateful I've played so much football and I can hopefully continue to do that.

"The gaffer knows me inside out now, I've been at Halifax for nearly two years.

"Obviously we're on the training pitch together every day and we've got a good relationship.

"I think there's a level of trust there and I just want to go on the pitch and repay the trust he's put in me and play well for the club and the fans."

And Hunter says he is open to extending his stay at the club.

"I've absolutely loved my time at Halifax," he said, "obviously to have the Trophy win and then hopefully a really strong end to this season and see where that can take us.

"I've really enjoyed my football, I've played a lot of games and it's definitely something that I'd be up for."

Hunter was one of Town's best players as they won 1-0 at Dagenham and Redbridge last Saturday, a win which has left them one point and one place outside the top seven.

"Really good, I think we've come into form at the right time," Hunter said when asked how he rated Town's play-off chances.

"Throughout the season we've stayed in and around it and I think that's the most important thing.

"Sometimes if you're not really in and amongst it, it's not a bad thing.

"But obviously that's our aim and hopefully we're in a strong position now and we can keep pushing, keep doing well and hopefully get in there.

"It's important to put runs together in this league and I think what we've done well this season is we've come out of bad spells quite well.

"We had a similar sort of spell at the start of the season and we came out of that and won a few on the bounce.

"That's the important thing, is having the resilience to keep going when things aren't going well, keep working hard and trusting that things will come right, and when they do, tryo to keep the momentum going for as long as possible."

Hunter says confidence is strong among the Town squad.

"The lads are brilliant, we don't get too high or too low, so even in the tough times we all stick together, keep woring hard and keep believing that we will turn things around," he said.

"I think that's shown in recent results and performances so, yeah, confidence is good so we've just got to try and keep it going."

The former Gateshead midfielder says it's time Town put in a 90-minute performance though after playing well for spells in games.

"We've been putting good spells in games together, whether that's a half of football, 60 minutes or 20 minutes in games," he said.

"The next step is to do it for 90 minutes, if we can do that I think we're a match for pretty much anybody.

"We've got that belief and we know we can do it and that's what we've got to be aiming for.

"From the way we've been playing and the way results are going, I don't see why we can't put that together.

"Obviously it's the hardest thing in football to put a perfect 90 minutes together but that's what everyone's striving for and there's no reason why we can't eventually do that."

Hunter says resilience and belief are going to be key for The Shaymen as they approach the run in.

"I believe it, I've played for a club that's won a league and there's a few lads in the squad that have been in and around that sort of stuff before," he said.

"It's having the belief and then the resilience for the tough moments in games.

"I think the last 15, 20 minutes on Saturday, we showed that we are together as a group and we've got that resilience.

"It might not be pretty at times but we're here to get results to get in the play-offs and having a good resilience will take us a long way."

Town left it too late last season for their charge for the play-offs, but Hunter feels Town are in a better place this time round.

"I think if you compare where we are now to this time last season, there's a lot of difference," he said.

"We're in a much better position, probably a more settled team and squad.

"This season we're in a really good place.

"We want to end the season strongly and if we do then it should get us where we want to be."

A win at Bromley on Saturday would be another step in the right direction for Town, and would definitely count as one of their best results of the season.

"Without being over-confident, we have to be confident going into every game and I've got massive belief we can go there and get something," said Hunter.

"We'll obviously give it everything we've got to keep the running - that's got to be the aim.