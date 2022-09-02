"We're not happy with where we are as a team" - Town midfielder Hunter aiming to build on first win of the season

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax picked up their first win of the season at the sixth time of asking at Scunthorpe on Monday, leaving them 21st in the National League table.

But despite their underwhelming start, Hunter says belief among the squad has not been shaken.

"No, definitely not," he said. "I think you saw that on Monday, the belief was there among the team.

Jack Hunter. Photo: Marcus Branston

"Obviously confidence does get knocked when you haven't picked a win up but hopefully we'll build on what we did on Monday."

Hunter made his first start for The Shaymen in the win at Scunthorpe following his summer move from Gateshead.

"You've got to be patient when you first come into a club, and hopefully I showed people what I can do," said the midfielder.

"Hopefully I can build on that and just keep getting better and better.

"It's a great group of lads, I've enjoyed working with the staff.

"It all came together on Monday with the win, which was a great feeling, but we're not just going to rest on that, we want to get better."

Goals from Kian Spence and Jordan Slew sealed Monday's win for Town, finally getting their campaign up and running.

"Obviously it's brilliant, everyone's buzzing," Hunter said. "I feel like it's been a long time coming.

"We've probably deserved it before now but obviously everyone's delighted to finally get the win.

"It's hard when a new group of players come together, that's always hard, people are getting to know each other.

"I think sometimes we've been unlucky in games, we know the quality we've got in the dressing room and I think that's why everyone was confident we could get the win on Monday.

"Obviously it's not great when you're not picking up wins but, as a group, we all believe in our own abilities and we believe in the ability we've all got.

"So I think it was always going to come, it was just a matter of when."

But Hunter says there is an acceptance in the Town squad that their start hasn't been up to scratch.

"We're not naïve in the fact that we think everything's been great, we know that it hasn't been good enough," Hunter said.

"Everyone's worked hard though and hopefully we can start putting that right."

Hunter felt Town showed greater grit and determination in the win at Scunthorpe, something he says must be maintained.

"It was a proper away performance I felt and everyone put their bodies on the line and worked their socks off," he said.

"It's an unbelievable feeling in the dressing room when you pick up that win, that's what we want, we want that more and more and hopefully now we can put a run together.

"We're an ambitious group of players, we're not happy with where we are as a team.

"We're just going to work hard and hopefully put that right.

"We just need to show the work rate we showed on Monday, where every single player to a man, including the subs who came on, couldn't have given any more for the team.