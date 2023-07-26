"We're really looking forward to working with him" - Town boss Millington on latest signing Cummings
The addition 24-year-old, who has signed a one year deal with an option, was confirmed earlier tonight by Town.
The former Sheffield United, Charlton and Scunthorpe centre-back has been on trial with Town this summer.
"Some of the staff have known him for a long time having worked with him as a kid at Sheffield United,” Millington told the Courier.
"He was brought to our attention towards the back end of last season by Harvey Gilmour.
"We've done an awful lot of work looking into his previous performances and recent history, and how that fits with where we are and what we need.
"He's spent all of pre-season with us so we've got to know him very well as a player and as a lad, and we feel we can be incredibly helpful in helping him fulfil his potential, and along the way, we think he will be a very good servant for Halifax Town.
"So we're really looking forward to working with him."
When asked where he sees Cummings fitting into his side, Millington said: “We would more than likely look to play him in the middle of a three.
"He'd certainly be comfortable on the right of a three, but would also play on the left if asked to do so."
The Town boss added: "He's tall, good physique, he's mobile for a big man, he's good in the air and he's also decent defending one v one.
"He's got decent all-round ability that fits with what we want out of that position.
"And that fact he's decent on the ball with a range of passing also helps.
"What we've got to do is help him find that consistency and use all of that potential on a consistent basis over a 40-plus game National League season.
"That's what he's going to have to do for us, he's going to have to work hard to deliver that."