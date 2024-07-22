Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington says The Shaymen are on schedule and moving in the right direction in their pre-season preparations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town visit Radcliffe Borough tomorrow night in their latest warm-up game, with their season-opener at home to Barnet two-and-a-half weeks away.

And the Halifax boss is happy with how things are progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been great so far in terms of preparation, it's been great getting the extra gym work into the lads," he told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"Because of the fantastic support we've had with the Supporters Club in getting new equipment, it's meant we've been able to work the lads harder and more from a gym perspective, so hopefully we'ls see those results when it comes to the physical performance and the robustness when it comes to injuries.

"That's been really positive, and it's great to have the majority of the players who are going to start the season already in the building."

Millington added: "Up until Saturday, it was all about getting the distances in the legs we wanted to and we've hit those targets, and gone over and above in some respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started to look towards what we want in terms of patterns and movements on Saturday and there were elements on that in the second-half.

"First-half there was none of it, which was disappointing, but second-half we started to look more like the team we want to be.

"We're right on schedule and moving in the right direction."

Adan George netted his third goal of pre-season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alvechurch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We as a staff and a squad know what a fantastic player he is and how techincally gifted he is," Millington said.

"So there was never any doubt amongst us that he has the ability to be right in amongst the top scorers in the league.

"That's what he'll be trying to achieve this season, but he's got to work hard, he's got to keep his head down, play for and with the team.

"But there's no reason why he can't be right up there with the big hitters in the division."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he wants to see from his side at Radcliffe, Millington said: "We'll have a different group of players out and, in some cases, selected to have that experience of playing a really solid, robust opposition.

"We know from last season that they're very experienced, some fantastic footballers and they certainly have the ability to mix up the play.

"So we want that to be a test for some of the younger lads and some of those who are trying to cut their teeth in National League football this season.

"We want it to be an early introduction to what they'll face on a weekly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thing we're after is to maintain the distances we've been achieving so far in pre-season with our running stats.

"But we also want to see elements of who we are as a team in and out of possession starting to develop and, crucially, for the younger lads, we want to see them demonstrate an ability to cope with the physical side of the game.

"So there's quite a lot to look at. It won't all come off, it won't all be perfect, but hopefully we'll see some positive signs."

Midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers will see a specialist later today on his ankle injury, while forward Jamie Cooke sustained a knock from a hevy tackle on Saturday so will miss Tuesday's game at Radcliffe, but should be back for Saturday's game at Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On midfielder Florent Hoti, Millington said: "He's doing very well, he's in full training and likely to get some minutes at Scunthorpe."

And on defender Ryan Galvin, the Town boss said: "Still got a bit of work to do building up the strength in the leg that was damaged, but still progressing nicely."

Millington said he wasn't sure whether Town's latest signing would be involved at Radcliffe, with the deal not quite yet completed.

"There's still paperwork issues but that's out of our control, we're waiting on other parties," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we're still very positive that it will happen, it's just a frustratingly complicated process."

You can follow all the action from tomorrow night’s friendly at Radcliffe on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.