"We're seeing a togetherness now," says Millington after Shaymen's win over Oldham

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Substitute Rob Harker's late winner edged a tight game in-front of the BT Sport cameras after Ben Tollitt had cancelled out Mani Dierseruvwe's opener.

"I thought it was a steady first-half," said Millington.

"Although Oldham will quote the set-pieces they had in our half, I think we had the better play in their half.

"We created more in open play and we had some free-kicks into their box that we allowed to bounce in their box, which should never happen, they should have been finished.

"So we could argue that we should have been more clinical and could potentially have been in the lead at half-time.

"Second-half, it was a scrappy game but probably a great one for the neutrals because it was end-to-end, there were scrambles, lots of transition, lots of aerial duels, lots of fighting for possession and a few scrappy chances and some goals.

"All in all I think, not necessarily via the silky smooth football we want to play, but via the grit and determination, the lads got what they deserved in the end."

Millington added: "We're seeing a togetherness now that was sorely lacking in the early part of the season.

"You've got people playing through niggles, knocks, injuries, you've got people standing up to some physical challenges you've got lads going to the very end.

"One of the really pleasing things for me, I've been secretly looking for that time when we go behind in a game and then come back to win it, and that felt a bit like that today, because although we didn't go behind, being pegged back when the atmosphere was as it was, when the intensity of the game was the level it was, the question mark in my head was 'will we stand up to this and can we go on and win it?'

"And the lads answered that in bucket loads, they really stood up to it and went on and won it, and won it in a way that was really pleasing.

"I'd hope that the fans recognise something they can be very proud of."

Dierseruvwe continued his hot-streak by netting his fifth goal in as many games for The Shaymen.

"I'm just dead pleased for him because he's such a good lad, he's such a good pro, he's great around the group," Millington said.

"Even when we were struggling for goals and results, he pushed through and persevered through that adversity and that challenge, and now he's getting the reward for that.

"We knew he was going to get goals, we knew it might take him a bit of time because he's spent a lot of time coming on as a sub at recent clubs, but here he's starting week in, week out and played 90 minutes twice in the last week.

"It is a different challenge for him here but we know if we put balls into the box with a certain level of quality, he is going to finish them off, he is going to get goals.

"On top of that, we've got to recognise that we've got a young striker in Rob Harker who is equally as good a finisher.

"If you put a ball in the box and give him an opportunity, he will score more than he misses.

"So we're very blessed in having the quality of striker that we do at the moment, and long may their goalscoring continue."

The Town boss says his side does contain enough goals to keep getting results.

"We didn't score many last season, we were winning games 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 - we never streamrolled anyone 4, 5, 6-0, that's not really the identity we've created," he said.

"We want to be organised, really solid out of possession.

"We want to be an attack-minded team when we've got the ball, and I think we've got the quality and the players within the team to put more than one or two goals past teams.

"But as long as we're keeping clean sheets and working hard to do that, or limiting oppositions to one goal, then we've definitely got enough goals in us to win games, especially at The Shay."

Millington was sent-off during a tempestuous second-half, and was unhappy with referee Andrew Miller's performance.

"I'm a big defender of referees, they've got a really tough job and the only person who has a harder job in the stadium is the fourth official, because they have to deflect from the mistakes we believe referees make," said the Town boss.

"I was disappointed, I lost my temper and I used some language I wasn't proud of.

"I've already apologised to the fourth official for that, I went to see him straight after the final whistle to apologise for my part in that.

"Why that came about was I believe within the control of the referee.

"I think he could have controlled the game better, I think Oldham are fighting for their lives, scrapping for every ball, they want to prove to the manager that they've got the fire in their belly and the referee's got to control that.

"We've had Jesse Debrah pushed into a post, which is particularly dangerous, we've had a late tackle on Angelo Capello, which could have caused serious injury, which was gone unpunished.

"Then within seconds Jordan Slew's in a headlock and slammed to the floor, nothing's given there, but then Kian Spence and Charlie Cooper are given yellow cards for what seemed like nothing.

"The players aren't here to control the game, it's the referee who's there to control the game and one of the clear areas of responsibility is to protect the safety of the players and I didn't think he was doing that.

"I was desperately trying to get that message across and I maybe overstepped the mark with some of the language I used, but I think the intention was wholesome, maybe the method of delivery could have been better."

Some Town fans were left puzzled by the substitution of Jamie Cooke during the second-half.

When questioned about it, Millington said: "(It was) Because of the distance he ran.

"If they were privy to the amount of distance he covered on Tuesday night and today, they'd understand fully exactly why.

"You could argue Kian Spence is in the same ballpark, but we dropped Kian deeper where he doesn't need to cover quite the same distance.

"We know what we're dong with that stuff, it isn't just a case f going in willy-nilly, making changes for the sake of it, we've got the latest technology to inform us of where lads are at.

"We don't want to break them, so we've got to do things wisely."

Millington switched systems to 3-5-2 late on in the game, but the decision paid off with sub Harker getting the winner.

"We've had opportunities to do that in recent games, we would probably have liked to have done that against Wrexham halfway through the second-half to match them up and try to contain them a little better, but because of the atmosphere in the ground, we didn't feel we'd be able to get clear enough structure onto the team, so we kept them in a structure they understood and were comfortable with," Millington said.

"But tonight I think it worked well, obviously Rob's got his goal, it's created a great opportunity for us to counter, it's given us a real solid base at the back.

"We've got players whop can move in and out of two or three systems at the drop of a hat."

On Jesse Debrah, who was forced off after Dierseruvwe's goal, Millington said: "He'd had a tight calf and then got slammed into a post.