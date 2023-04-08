"We're where we wanted to be earlier in the season" - Millington pleased with Town's form going into York clash

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax go into the game on the back of a stunning 3-1 win over Wrexham on Good Friday, extending their improved run of form to just one defeat in nine games.

"We're where we wanted to be earlier in the season," Millington said, "we're now putting in performances that are worthy of three points.

"Nobody's playing us off the park and in some games we have been playing other teams off the park.

"We're getting there for sure, but I've learned very quickly this season that we can't take anything for granted and we've got to redouble our efforts to build on it otherwise it's quickly taken away."

On taking the momentum from Friday's win over Wrexham into Monday's game, Millington said: "I think we've got to realise how we've done it, what have been the key components to the victory, and then we've got to implement those all over again.

"So yeah, absolutely build on it, go and do it again, but we've got to be absolutely clear on what we've done.

"It's the how that's the important thing.

"Clearly there's going to be lads who'll be exhausted after such a huge effort so there'll need to be changes going into Monday, and that's something we've got to make sure we get right because we've got to retain those kind of characteristics within the team but without losing any of the freshness."

Millington added: "We've had two games that have had huge atmospheres around them - the Altrincham game, an amazing atmosphere in a very tight ground, really intimate but noisy and motivating.

"Then on Friday, the home support and such a big away following, it's not difficult to get yourself up for games like the last two.

"What we've got to do is make sure that we go to York and we don't allow there to be any kind of lull in that motivation and that application to go and try to win the game.

"I think that's our biggest enemy going into the York game."

Jesse Debrah and Luke Summerfield are both expected to be out for at least a couple of week with hamstring injuries.

Hosts York go into the match having won 3-1 at promotion contenders Chesterfield on Friday.

"They're a good side, I remember when they came to us they were flying and we were bottom of the league," Millington said.

"They're not dissimilar to us in that they've got a good group of young players still finding their feet in the league.

"Their inconsistency is probably testament to that.

"We know what their strengths are and how they play, what a threat they've got through John-Lewis.

"But we go into it in a decent run of form with one defeat in nine games, which is no mean feat considering where we've come from.