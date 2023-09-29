Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town are the third-lowest scorers in the National League and have failed to score in their last two matches against Barnet and Dagenham and Redbridge, and in four of their last seven games.

"I'm always reluctant to say games are a must-win but I would certainly say it's a must-score, for the confidence of the players and for the confidence of the fans," Millington told the Courier.

"We don't want to be the team who struggle to score week in, week out so we'll be doing everything we can to put that bit right."

Town drew another blank against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four games at home and have netted just four times in their six home matches this season.

"No manager wants to be the manager of a low-scoring team, that's clearly not what we set out to do," Millington said.

"We set out to win games. A large part of that is making sure you don't concede and then the other big chunk of that is making sure you put the ball in the back of the net.

"We're doing one part of it very well and we're not so good at the other part at the moment.

"No manager wants to be the manager of a team that struggles to put the ball in the back of the net but I'm that guy at the minute and we're working hard to make sure we fix it."

Millington is optimistic that his side will start to score more goals though.

"I'm confident, I think players coming back and us getting a consistent starting 11 will help," he said.

"We've been patched up and having to rotate our midfield players all season to protect them and prevent any further injury because if we'd had another injury in central midfield it would have meant we'd have only had two and they'd have been playing 90 minutes week in, week out, which clearly would have resulted in one of them breaking down.

"So we've not been able to get a settled midfield, we've been fortunate enough to have a settled back line and look what happens when you get a settled back line, you keep clean sheets and become hard to beat.

"If we can get a settled midfield and a settled front-line then I've every confidence we'll score goals.

"But the lads who are getting those opportunities have got to show more in and around the box to take our chances because at the moment there's just not enough composure about our possession in the opposition box."

Of the four attacking players that started against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday - Milli Alli, Angelo Cappello, Jamie Cooke and Andrew Oluwabori - only Milli Alli has found the net this season, scoring twice.

"We backed them at the start of the season, we felt these lads could contribute and would contribute with more than they have so far," Millington said.

"Milli Alli's had injuries so far this season, Ange's been away on international duty, Andrew's been finding his feet at a new club, so there's been all kinds of disruption that would undermine their ability to hit a rich vein of goalscoring form.

"But the season's well underway now so they need to find their finishing boots and start putting the ball in the back of the net."

Millington switched to a 4-2-3-1 system on Tuesday night and says he and assistant Andy Cooper are prepared to be flexible tactically in search of more goals.

"We do and I think we have done on Tuesday," he said.

"We had more possession around the opposition box, more entries into the opposition box, we've had crosses flashing across the opposition box, but crucially, we've not had what the chairman would call a fox in the box to convert those opportunities."

Tuesday's draw was watched by Town's lowest crowd of the season so far of just 1,232.

"We want the fans here, we need the fans here, we need the backing and if we're going to go out and find a striker who's going to bang in the goals, we need their hard-earned cash to be able to afford one," Millington said.

"So it's a chicken and egg situation, if we don't score, they don't turn up, but if they don't turn up we don't get the players that they want to see playing at The Shay.

"I think what I'd say to the fans is there's so much to be positive about at the club, the players who've developed into really exciting players who are still young and still early on their journey.

"These lads are putting in an incredible shift for the shirt week in, week out and we want them to come and cheer us on.