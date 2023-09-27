Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax have now failed to score in three of their last four home games and in their last two matches after the goalless draw against The Daggers at The Shay last night.

The Town boss says a new striker is in the works but that he won't be ready for the first-team yet.

"There is an iron in the fire but he's more of a longer-term project," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"We've been working on one striker for about six weeks now and that's nearing the end of the process.

"But it would be unfair to expect him to be the answer to our current predicament, so I don't want the fans to misread that when the player gets announced.

"That's been one long in the making and will be of great benefit to us in the future.

"But there's an awful lot of phone calls.

"Every agent and every head of loans at every football club in the country knows that we need goals, so my phone's red hot with people being thrown our way.

"But they've got to be able to come in and help us straight away, we're not in a position where we want to be bringing in a player who's coming in and they're going to need five or six games to get up to speed, because we've got enough of them already."

Halifax fans have been left frustrated over recent weeks at seeing promising forwards sign for other National League clubs, with Regan Linney joining Altrincham from FC United, Marcus Dinanga heading for Gateshead from Altrincham and Barnsley youngster Aiden Marsh signing on loan for York City.

"We were in for Marsh and we missed out on him unfortunately, that's a decision we didn't have control over," Millington said.

"I'd argue that Aaron Cosgrave is a very similar type of player to Regan Linney.

"We tried to get Dinanga but he's on huge money at Gateshead, which a lot of the Altrincham players are on now."

"What the fans have to realise is Altrincham are paying big fees and then on top of that, big wages.

"They've bought Ollie Crankshaw from Stockport and then they're paying Stockport style wages to him, so I hear.

"We can't compete on every front with a Dinanga, we can't compete with the money that Altrincham are paying, we can't compete with the money Gateshead are paying.

"But what I can reassure the fans is we're doing everything we can to unearth the best young players.

"And they've got to see that when they see what we've achieved with the current group.

"Tylor Golden, arguably the best right-back in the league and I would argue could easily acquit himself in League Two already.

"Jamie Stott, the transformation he's undergone from last year to where he is now, Jack Hunter similarly, Angelo Cappello, Milli Alli, Jamie Cooke - these are all players who came to us young and inexperienced and look where they are now.

"So the fans have got to trust the process and trust the work that's going on behind-the-scenes.

"Finding an outstanding striker that fits into our budget, that is going to guarantee us 25, 30 goals is very, very difficult and it takes an awful lot of hard work.

"We might have to get ones that are younger and be patient to develop them over a longer period because that's what we've done in other positions to great success and that's where maybe we're going to have to go in this situation.

"But the fans don't need to worry greatly, we've got strikers, they're just injured at the moment.