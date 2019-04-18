West Riding County Amateur: Semi-final woe for Ryburn

Ryburn United’s hopes of reaching the Premier Division Cup final in their first season in the West Riding County Amateur League were dashed by Route One Rovers last night.

Rovers snatched a late goal to win the semi-final against the former Halifax AFL team by 2-1 at Farsley Celtic.

Irfan Afzal gave Route One a first half advantage but Christian Silkstone levelled the contest early in the second half.

United pushed for a late winner but instead it went to Rovers via Haseeb Ahmed.

The other semi-final is between Littletown and Lower Hopton at Liversedge FC next Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Halifax AFL - Division Three: Shelf FC Reserves 1 Warley Rangers 1.

Eastwood Cup: Shelf United Reserves 2 (R Binns, B Etheridge) Greetland 3.