The match was due to be played tomorrow night at Brighouse Town’s ground but has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The game was due to be played last Wednesday but was called off then as well, and joins Town’s recent league games against Barnet and Southend in being postponed.

When asked what kind of team he would be fielding for the game, Town boss Chris Millington, speaking before the postponement was announced, said: “The Guiseley game in the Trophy would obviously take priority for us.

"With a bit of lingering illness in the group, we wouldn't be looking to field too many of the first-team squad.

"So it would probably be a very young squad going into that game, managed by Steve Nichol, the head of the academy.

"But if it doesn't go ahead on Wednesday and it's in a more suitable time then it might be more beneficial for some more if the first-team lads to be involved to make sure they get crucial minutes in a competitive fixture."

