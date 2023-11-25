Chris Millington admitted it was a "sucker-punch" to concede a 98th minute winner as Halifax lost 1-0 defeat at Aldershot.

For the second game running, The Shaymen lost valuable points to a last-gasp goal after conceding in the 95th minute against Fylde on Tuesday.

"Disappointing, I thought Aldershot were better first-half but 0-0 was probably a reasonable scoreline at half-time," Millington told the Courier.

"Second-half we grew into it, we got better and we had the better of the chances and then it's a very similar goal to the one at York City that we conceded late on where they've got a free-kick, they've put it on us, managed to work the ball into the box and we've been sucker-punched.

"It's one of those that are going against us at the moment. We don't seem to have the ability to make the most of those moments ourselves."

The result felt harsh on Halifax, who improved in the second-half and could have won it themselves before Aldershot's goal.

"I think for an away performance it was decent, there's loads we could do better," Millington said.

"I thought in the first-half we were poor with the ball, the front three gave up possession way too easily. We worked dead hard to get it back and then the front three gave it back far too easily.

"We rectified that in the second-half, we grew into it. I thought the changes helped, Max Wright coming on helped us.

"I thought Milli Alli going through the middle meant we looked stronger and looked more of a threat.

"But still, we needed composure to put the ball in the back of the net."

When asked whether Town's lack of a proven goalscorer was highlighted by the result, Millington said: "To a degree but Milli earns the chances, so it's a toss up because Milli does so much to get us those chances, but he needs to start putting them away because if he's going to get the credit for the work he does and the ability he's got he's got to hit the back of the net.

"We need more from Aaron Cosgrave, we need more from Rob Harker.

"But then how many decent balls has Ryan Galvin put in the box, Tylor Golden, what attacking threat have they brought?

"So there's a lot that other players can do better but we've got some tough oppositions coming up so if we don't put the ball in the back of the bet we are going to be vulnerable to conceding a goal against some of the opposition we've got in December."

It's now three times in their last five games that Town have conceded in stoppage time.

"We've got to work harder - if we score a goal earlier, it's not about nipping the late goals in the bud it's about scoring goals when we get our opportunity," Millington said when asked if Halifax needed to stop the trend becoming a habit.

"If we score, then goals change games don't they so if we score one of our opportunities, I think with the growing momentum we had in the game, we'd have at least seen it out but potentially gone on and got more."

The win leaves three points adrift of the top seven.

"Aldershot are a very good team but I'd say we're a very good team and again, we could have been better in possession at times but as we grew into the game, we became better with the ball, better on the counter-attack in the second-half and arguably the better team in the second-half," Millington said on his team's play-off credentials.

"It ain't a case of 'can we compete', we know we can compete.

"I think we're better than most teams and we're as good as any of the top teams on our day.