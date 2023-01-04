"We've definitely got the ability" - Striker Dierseruvwe convinced more goals will come for The Shaymen

Mani Dierseruvwe. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town's number nine hasn't scored in his last eight appearances, having previously netted eight times in 10 outings.

But Dierseruvwe is pragmatic about his form this season, and is confident he will soon be back to scoring goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's just the life of a striker, sometimes you're hot and in-form and sometimes it just doesn't seem to fall for you," he said.

"But I think I've got to focus on the process of scoring goals and make sure I'm working hard for the team first and foremost, I'm involved in the game.

"I think once we start putting the ball in those areas that the likes of myself, Warby (Matty Warburton), Milli (Alli) and Cookie (Jamie Cooke) can get on the end of, then we'll definitely score more goals."

Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax's tally of 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he felt that was down to The Shaymen not taking chances or a lack of chances being created, Dierseruvwe said: "Not necessarily not taking chances, I think we do need to create more as a team.

"We've definitely got the ability in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see from the game on Sunday, when Altrincham scored, they camped in so it made it hard for us, so sometimes scoring a goal is more difficult than it seems.

"So it is about just trying our best to have that quality and make sure we get the final pass right in the final third to get those goals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town go into Saturday's game at strugglers Torquay in 14th place, three points off the top seven.

"I think we're in a fairly decent position looking at the league table," Dierseruvwe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're three points off the play-offs so those positions to get higher up in the league are definitely there and we're definitely confident, from what we're hearing from the staff and what we're seeing on the training pitch, we believe that we're a good team and we've got the potential to get better.

"It's important that we have the belief and that we can trust each other that we're going to perform when we need to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town striker says more goals are vital if they are to push into the play-off places.

"We definitely need to score more goals, that's important," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the number nine, the striker, I wouldn't say I'm disappointed but I'm definitely wanting more from myself personally.

"And from the lads around me, and all the strikers, I think we have to demand more from ourselves, demand more from the wingers and the full-backs, getting crosses in the box, things like that, to be able to score more goals, and eventually win more games by doing that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Salford and Grimsby forward feels there is more to come from The Shaymen and that they have got what it takes to secure a top seven finish.

"One hundred and ten per cent," he said, "I think coming into the second-half of the season it is just about finding a way to win and having that mental strength when things go against you to grit your teeth and find what it takes to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first-half of the season has been a chance to see what we've got in the squad, where we're at, and I think there's definitely so much more to come.

"There's been a lot of change since last season, change of formation the last few games going back to the formation we're more suited to now, and we're definitely going to be able to kick on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Town are to kick on, getting more points away from home will also be important, having won just two of their 12 away league games this season.

"You want to be winning most of your home games and trying to pick up as many points as you can away from home," Dierseruvwe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning away from home is massive because you know how difficult that is to do.

"We're definitely going to have to start picking up more points away as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the face of it, a visit to Torquay seems to offer Halifax a good chance to do exactly that.

The Gulls are second-from-bottom in the National League, having won just four matches all season, and only once at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every game in this league is a massive game, obviously Torquay are at the bottom of the table but they're fighting for three points just like we are," Dierseruvwe said.

"If we don't match their work-rate or their intensity or their will to win, then we could find ourselves coming away from there with no points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we have to go there with a level of respect for them and make sure that we put in the work and have the right attitude and mentality for that game to get the three points.

"But with the quality we have we should be definitely expecting to go there and win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the chances of Dierseruvwe getting back among the goals at Plainmoor on Saturday?

"I'm desperate for the team to win first and foremost," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as I'm focusing on the things that can get me goals and making sure that I'm pressing and running the channels and getting hold of the ball for the team and getting us up the pitch, then we'll get into those areas and the goals will come.