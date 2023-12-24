Town boss Chris Millington says The Shaymen have a lot to be positive about ahead of the double-header with Altrincham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax go into the Boxing Day game at Moss Lane in the play-off places, one place and three points below Altrincham, who knocked Town out of the FA Trophy earlier this month.

And Millington believes Town go into their last game of the year in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we're playing well, we don't have any big concerns over any unit or any individual within the group," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington..

"Everybody's contributing and ready, we feel like we're building in terms of our strength, our fitness, our cohesiveness.

"So we've got a lot to be positive about.

"It's a shame we couldn't get over the line with a win (against Rochdale) but we've largely got to be pleased with the performance and but for one or two mistakes, it's a really pleasing all-round performance against a very difficult opposition.

"So we go into the Alty game off the back of two really positive performances and with everybody fit, raring to go and ready to contribute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town and Altrincham played each other in last year's festive double-header as well as in the FA Trophy semi-final last season and their recent meeting in the same competition this month.

"Not dissimilar to Saturday and Gateshead, the players know each other, the staff are aware of what each other values and will try to do," said Millington.

"It is largely those small margins that will make the difference and you could argue that against Rochdale, one mistake, maybe two mistakes, have cost us.

"But we've got to be ready to exploit the mistakes that Alty make and respond incredibly well to any mistakes that are made in our ranks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back-to-back games, Millington said: "We've got to approach every game as it comes.

"There is a slight tweak in the approach given we're playing them away and then at home, so it may be that you see a slightly different approach when it comes to the home game.

"We've got the ability to mould between the different shapes of a 3-4-3, or 3-5-2 and we've always said that we want to try and play 4-3-3 as often as we can this season with the personnel available.

"All options are on the table but our main focus has got to be going away to Alty and getting three points there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Summerfield isn't expected to be available for the game, but Rob Harker could be back in contention after missing the draw with Rochdale for personal reasons.

"We'll put the lads through their paces and the decision will be made when we know how everybody is," Millington said.

"I think everybody's put a marker down and competing well for places, so everybody who's been involved (against Rochdale) we know will contribute and will be able to have an impact.