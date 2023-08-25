Chris Millington

Jo Cummings' debut goal cancelled out Josh Kelly's opener in a keenly-contested clash at Damson Park.

"You asked me on Saturday 'was it a game of two halves?' and I think this one was," Millington told the Courier.

"Solihull were the more dominant team in the first-half and we clearly were in the second-half.

"Not enough of us were at it first-half, we started bright, first 10 or 15 minutes but then, in the build-up to their goal we've sat off and let them pass it round us. It was very frustrating.

"They're a decent side but we've made them look even better than they are in that moment, and then a really disjointed back line has played the lad on side, which just isn't us.

"We're much more disciplined and organised out of possession.

"So that was a frustration and a disappointment, but there were points discussed at half-time and the lads and the staff made a point around how we set-up out of possession, we tweaked that and we were much more dominant in the second-half.

"I don't think Sam Johnson's touched the ball for the first 15, 20 minutes of the half because it was all played in Solihull's half.

"So lots of positives but we've got to be better and we've got to be more consistent over 90 minutes rather than having a good half of football and a not-so-good half of football."

Solihull moved to the top of the National League after the result.

"A massive result away from home against a team who've done so well," Millington said.

"It's not just the result but the performance is something we should take many positives out of.

"The second-half performance in particular because it is a very good team and we've controlled the second-half of the game.

"We're away from home, playing a team who are flying high and we could and probably should have won it in the latter stages, so there's definitely a lot of positives to take."

Cummings was one of three changes to the Town side, with Angelo Cappello and Luke Summerfield also starting.

"It was a mixture of reasons really and I won't go into the detail on all of them," Millington said.

"Part of it was using the squad - we've got to use the bodies we've got.

"Some of the lads, in particular the two central midfielders, have had a lot of minutes in the early stage of the season, they've run an awful long way in the first few games, so we've got to use the squad in that way.

"In other cases there were reasons around how we felt certain players would benefit us against Solihull, so there were a mixture of reasons but it's good to keep it fresh and it's important all the squad know they're going to be required."

Millington said Andrew Oluwabori was taken off after a clash of knees, but should be fit for Monday's game against Gateshead.

"Just a clash of knees and it was taking him a bit of time to recover from, and it felt like quite an important moment in the game where the momentum was up for grabs and if were playing almost with a man down because he had no mobility, we felt they would wrestle back control of the momentum," said the Town boss, who also said Milli Alli could be in contention for Monday's game.

"So we felt it was important to get Max on and allow hi to make his contribution."