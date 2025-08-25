"We've got to cut out some of these needless goals," says Lakeland after draw at Scunthorpe

Adam Lakeland says Town need to stop conceding unnecessary goals after their 1-1 draw at ten-man Scunthorpe.

The game was goalless when Scunthorpe's Branden Horton was sent-off, but then Halifax lost possession and were counter-attacked on when Callum Roberts gave the hosts the lead.

David Kawa equalised for The Shaymen but they were unable to find a winner.

"When you play against ten men for that period of time, you'd be hoping you'd do enough to win the game," Lakeland said when asked if it felt like two points dropped.

"But we've conceded a really unncessary, poor goal, which took a big deflection as well.

"But we were in complete control of the game, we didn't need to turn the ball over as we did.

"Obviously it was a transition, which Roberts is a threat on and he's only ever going to work inside on his left foot, it's taken a deflection off Josh Hmami and gone in.

"We responded really well to that, again, which I think is the third time we've gone behind and come back, which is really encouraging.

"But we've got to cut out some of these needless goals because they are hurting us a bit at the minute.

"You've also got to give them credit because they defended resolitely, they dug in, made it hard for us, defended their box really well, made some really good blocks.

"And we maybe ran out of a bit of gas at the end, with the quick turnaround of games, and didn't quite do enough to win it.

"Although we've had a free header at the corner right at the death and headed it wide, and you've got to put it in the goal."

On Horton's red card, Lakeland said: "I didn't see it. I felt it was completely unneccessary for Thierry to get booked.

"The ball's loose and he's more than entitled to make an attempt to play the ball. I'm not saying he didn't connect with the keeper, but I did see the ball loose and any player has got the right to contest that ball.

"What happened after that, I've no idea. I saw one of our lads go to ground, there were a lot of bodies in the way, a couple of our staff said he put his head into his face, but I've no idea."

The Shaymen dominated the rest of the match after the red card, but created few chances against the ten men.

"Sometimes it's harder to play against ten than 11," Lakeland said.

"When it's 11 v 11 there's generally a bit more space, as stupid as that sounds.

"The perogative is on them as the home team to attack and win the game, and that gives us a bit more space when they attack, to attack them.

"When they go down to ten men, generally teams sink in behind the ball and take a lot of that space in their half, patricularly in the final third, away from the attacking team.

"It is hard to break teams down at the best of times but when teams are sat with everybody behind the ball and such a low block, and they have a back five, three in-front of that and the striker up top, they take away a lot of space in central areas and sacrifice space down the sides.

"They probably want us to cross the ball because they've got Evans and Boyce who are big lads, and the keeper, so it probably favours them looking at the profile of their players to the profile of a lot of our players.

"It probably suits them for us to just cross the ball. Ironically, we have scored from a cross where we've stood it up at the back post and Sean Tarima's there, kept it alive and we've turned it in.

"It's good for Kawa, that's two for him now, which is pleasing.

"Those games can be difficult to play in, you've got to be patient.

"I felt we probably conceded the goal we conceded by trying to force play, which was frustrating because it's one of the last things I said to the players before they went out for the second-half.

"You're looking at 50 minutes plus, it's a long time that, and we don't need to go forcing it.

"I felt the first two or three times we got into the final third, we forced it and one of them resulted in them scoring.

"We've got to learn from that and find solutions to break teams down when we have got so much control.

"I'm incredibly frustrated because we've played very, very well - if you look at the 180 minutes over this weekend, against two good teams, we've probably been the better team for 140, maybe 150 and we've got one point to show for it.

"We can take the positives out of that but ultimately, there comes a point where we've got to convert the positives into wins, and I've no doubt we'll do that."