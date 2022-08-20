"We've got to do more" says Millington after Shaymen's defeat at Wealdstone

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have lost three of their first four games and are still without a goal after a desperately poor display in the capital.

"Not dissimilar to Barnet, dry, sticky pitch, couldn't come to terms with it and ultimately the opposition worked it smarter than us and just seemed to have more of the answers than we did," Millington said.

"At risk of sounding like I'm making excuses, I think it is a very similar, dry pitch to that of Barnet and what we've witnessed isn't a dissimilar performance.

"We had a little bit more about us today than we did at Barnet but I think the conditions have influenced some of our game.

"Beyond that, we've not won enough of our one v one battles and they've been better than us in those one v one moments, which is the most disappointing thing."

Town were sloppy on the ball throughout in a messy, disjointed performance.

"I can forgive mistakes, because they happen, but it's the reaction to mistakes that we ask for, positive reactions, and there wasn't enough hunger to put things right when they went wrong, there wasn't enough immediate pressure to get the ball back high up the pitch, which was have seen against Southend and Torquay," Millington said.

"But it's got to be part of our identity, something that's present in every performance, is immediate pressure as soon as we lose the ball, and a willingness to try to put it right straight away."

The Shaymen went to a 3-5-2 system during the second-half but it made no discernible difference to their performance.

"We switched from a tactical perspective really, but the shape shouldn't really influence the performance too much," Millington said.

"It might change things tactically but it shouldn't influence the effort, the willingness to go and beat your opposite number.

"We always said 3-5-2 was a second system for us and it might be the case that we need to utilise it a bit more to get an extra body higher up the pitch."

After improved performances against Torquay and Southend, Halifax went firmly back to square one with this defeat.

"We haven't built on those performances at all, there's nothing we can take out of today that we think reflects anything we did in those previous two performances," Millington said.

It's now six hours without a goal for Town, who haven't scored in any of their first four outings.

Millington agreed it simply wasn't good enough.

"No it's not, and the number of set-pieces we've had as well," he said.

"We asked the lads to be more of a threat off set-pieces and one thing we did do was win more first contacts.

"But we've still not done enough to score a goal, which is a frustration.

"Even when we got in the box we didn't really look like a significant threat, but the frustration is we've not taken chances in the previous two games to build that confidence that we might then steal something out of a game like today when maybe we didn't deserve it."

The Town boss said part of his frustration comes from the fact that his players are capable of producing far better.

"Absolutely, and they care. This is the frustration, they do care, they're a good group of young men and they're a good group of footballers," he said.

"It is frustrating that we're not fulfilling our potential at the moment, we've got to do more, we've got to win more of those one v one battles and we've got to be better than our opposite number more than we are being at the moment to even stand a chance of doing what we believe this group of players can do."

When asked whether the team's poor start to the season will now lead to personnel changes, Millington said: "Absolutely, I think you saw it after Barnet, we made changes and again, after today, it's too early to say what changes would be made but I think when we watch the game back it'll be clear as to how we can bring a better performance about from the team."

Festus Arthur, Jamie Stott, Jamie Cooke and Angelo Capello were all not involved in the squad.

"They're working hard in training and putting themselves in a position to be available for selection," Millington said.

On the injury to defender Jesse Debrah, Millington said: "He was feeling his ankle and struggling to spring off, he felt a lack of power in it, so because we weren't playing particularly well, we felt we couldn't carry anybody, whether it was through performance or injury, so we made the switch as quickly as we could."

The one positive for Town was the return to action of midfielder Kian Spence

"Clearly he needed minutes, he's not sharp, he's missed a lot of football and he's got a lot to do to get back to his best, but it's good to see him back out on the pitch," said Millington.