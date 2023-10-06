Chris Millington has called on his side to build on Tuesday night's dramatic win at Woking when they visit Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shaymen recorded their first victory in seven games in midweek to move them within two points of the play-offs, with Tylor Golden scoring the winner in the 97th minute.

It was an overdue win for Town, who have dropped points in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if Halifax needed to win at Ebbsfleet if they were serious about finishing in the play-offs, Millington said: "We should have beaten Dorking at home, we should have beaten Dagenham at home, we should have beaten Eastleigh at home. We got to go into every game looking to win.

Chris Millington

"We went out to try and beat Chesterfield and Barnet away, so it doesn't really change wherever we go.

"We will beat more teams of that ilk as we get that consistency of team selection.

"But all eyes are on Ebbsfleet and we've got to go there now and try to back this up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to build on the performance for sure and do everything we can to build on the result, and get back-to-back wins for the first time this season."

On whether the win at Woking had helped to relieve a bit of pressure on him and the team, who had slipped to 16th in the table, Millington said: "We've got to win games and we feel with every passing draw and defeat that it's another missed opportunity, especially when I've gone on the record and said so much of our play has been positive.

"The bit that's been lacking has been finishing it off by sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"So with every passing game, every passing 0-0 draw or worse, the only pressure I feel is the pressure to win to get us up the table and help us to get to where we believe we should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's one step in the right direction but it's certainly not job done, we've got an awful lot more to do to get to where we want to be."

Millington said the biggest challenge he is facing at the moment is having to chop and change his starting line-up due to injuries.

"The big challenge has been consistency in terms of starting 11," he said.

"I'm very confident in the group as a whole, but at one end of the scale you've got Jamie Stott, who's played every minute, and then Flo Hoti, who we're trying to build up to full fitness in game, and then all kinds of levels of fitness in-between those two extremes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The challenge is trying to build a consistent starting 11. There's sometimes going to be tweaks in the shape which mean certain players may be a casualty of that, but if we can get to a stage where we've got a consistent group of players available for selection, then you'll see the lads start to build more consistency in terms of performances and results."

The Town boss switched to 3-4-3 at Woking before moving to a back four during the second-half.

Millington felt "aspects" of the 3-4-3 worked.

"Woking play a really interesting shape, so it largely becomes a 4-2-2-2, so we had to narrow our two wide forwards in, really narrow to try and nullify their threat but that then obviously takes away some of our threat," said Millington.

"So in the sense it helped to deal with some of the problems they were posing us, it didn't allow us to really exploit the areas we felt we could exploit against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As is always the case with formations, there were some benefits and some things it took away."

Millington added: "The two formations were always the two we were going to use this season.

"3-4-3 gives us the extra solidity in terms of our defensive shape, it also gives us a bit more in terms of markers when you go to a place like Woking, where you're facing a lot of threat off set-pieces, so that's a benefit to the shape.

"The negative to it is you lose one attacking body, you've one less player higher up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The flip side with the 4-3-3 is we've got that extra attacking and creative player higher up the pitch.

"To a degree it depends on opponent, it depends on environment, but we'll utilise both of those shapes throughout the season."

Ebbsfleet will be Town's seventh game in 22 days, but Millington is confident his team won't be affected by the busy run of matches.