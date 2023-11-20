Town's assistant manager Andy Cooper wants The Shaymen to back-up Saturday's win by registering another on Tuesday night.

Halifax beat Wealdstone 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Milli Alli's second-half goal, a victory which lifted them back up into the play-off places.

And, on paper at least, Town appear to have a good chance of making it four home league wins on the bounce when they host second-from-bottom Fylde.

"That's got to the aim, that's got to be the mentality," said Cooper when asked how important it was that Town back-up Saturday's win.

Chris Millington and Andy Cooper

"We've got to make sure we fully prep for them and get a game-plan ready.

"There's no reason we can't have that same organisation and aggression to go and press and win the ball back and then be more committed in the final third and create more chances than we did on Saturday.

"We've got to keep pushing. We're strongly looking at a play-off push and games like this are ones that we want to have full respect for the opposition but we want to be taking maximum points from and get on a roll like we did up until the Maidenhead game."

A home game against a team at the wrong end of the table has tripped Halifax up several times over the last season-and-a-half though.

"I think it's the style of play of the opposition and how they set-up, that's the banana skin and the potential to cause you problems, teams that are defensive minded, hard to break down and put the onus on us to come at them," Cooper said.

"Each game gives us a different challenge and as much as the staff do the work on the opposition in the background, we've got to focus on us, getting us better, getting more possession, more counter-attacks, more shots on goal, more entries into the final third.

"While we give the utmost respect to every opponent, it's got to be about us on Tuesday, we've got to keep the momentum up of what we're doing."