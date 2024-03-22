Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax moved up to sixth in the National League with what was their seventh win in eight games as they beat the champions-elect 4-2 thanks to a superb performance.

And Cooper believes The Shaymen can follow that up on Saturday against an Ebbsfleet side who have won five of their last six matches.

"Not getting too high, not getting too low, recovering well, making sure we prep exactly the same," Cooper said when asked how Halifax can avoid an 'after the Lord Mayor's Show' scenario, "and we don't change our formula in how we prepare for a match.

"We've obviously got one day less rest and match preparation but we're already on top of it as a staff working behind-the-scenes to get that analysis done.

"The players are outstanding in playing their part away from the club and making sure they recover and (are) ready to go.

"Then it'll just be about our application on the day again, fully committing to how we want to set-up and play.

"I've absolutely no doubt at all there'll be no hangover and that we'll be straight back to business on Saturday."

Cooper added: "Like we've always said, we're stronger in the second-half of the season when we've had time for that group to bond, to work together, to create how we want to play.

"To be able to do it consistently this week against a team at the top and a team who are struggling just shows where we're at as a group, the belief we've got.

"We won't get too high, we've got to remain humble, hard-working and honest and not get too ahead of ourselves because there's plenty more football left but we've more than shown the levels we're capable of."

On following Town's fantastic performance against Chesterfield, Cooper said: "The key thing is focusing, as cliched as it is, on one game at a time and going 'right, take the points'.

"We know the run we're on, we know others will potentially write about us, but we'll just stay focused on the next challenge, which is Saturday against a team that up until this week were top of the form table for the last ten games.

"So it'll be another really tough, difficult test for us."

Town have taken 21 points from their last 24 available, and Cooper sees no reason why they can't maintain that kind of form.

"Absolutely not," he said. "There's going to be challenges, there's tough games to come, there's going to be difficult moments.

"We're stretched in terms of bodies as well and you can see everyone's putting themselves on the line - Ryan Galvin had cramp for the last 12 minutes so we bumped him up to left-wing and put Jack Evans at left-back.

"We're a bit threadbare but we'll patch up and make sure we're ready to go again and I've absolutely no doubt we can compete with anyone in this league on our day, for sure."

Cooper still feels there is more to come from the squad.

"I think physically, we're getting every last bit out of them," he said, "but when they see signs of improvement in the play, development in themselves, that we're getting better as a team, better as a group, stronger as a group, then they get more belief and that pushes them on and the confidence grows.

"They're playing with a lot more freedom and clarity, especially in the opposition half.

"It breeds confidence. There's more to come and we'll be going for Saturday in the same manner to try and get points, to try and get a performance but ultimately to get a result and to keep grinding out these results by hook or by crook.

"They might not always be the prettiest from now until the end of the season, and be as thrilling as Wednesday was, but we need to just keep a level head, keep ourselves on the ground and go again, that'll be the message in the camp."

Cooper says the Town squad should take confidence from Wednesday's win and their outstanding recent form.

"That just backs up what the gaffer and I have spoken to the lads constantly about all season," he said.

"When you get performances like Wednesday night, which we've had throughout the season in spells, we've spoken from the start about consistency but it's difficult at the start with the upheaval we have at the start of a season to get that.