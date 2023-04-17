"We've got to remain humble," says Millington as Town aim to maintain fine form against Bromley

The Shaymen have won four of their last five games and are on the verge of breaking back into the top-half of the table thanks to their upturn in form.

But Millington says his players have to stick to the formula that has got them 12 points from their last 12 available.

"We've got to remain humble because we can't get too ahead of ourselves," Millington told the Courier.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"What we need to remember is all of the significant effort that's gone into keeping clean sheets in recent games and making sure we do everything we can to work our way into the game, and by that I mean working hard, being organised, backing each other up, fighting for possession and then, once the game settles down, having that ability to put our foot on the ball and build.

"They're the key attributes that have been present in recent weeks and if we can maintain those, along with our new found clinical finishing, then there's no reason why we can't also look to go and win the game against Bromley."

Millington named another unchanged side for Saturday's 3-0 win over Maidstone at The Shay, with the likes of Jesse Debrah, Luke Summerfield and Harrogate loanee Max Wright remaining unavailable through injury.

"We've got to be mindful of the fact that we can't afford any more injuries, so anyone at any risk needs a breather," he said.

"We've also got to weigh up the fact we've got lads fit and raring to go on the bench, who have come on on Saturday and doe themselves no harm whatsoever.

"So although we'd like more players available, we still feel we're in a healthy position with the players who are available."

Bromley occupy the last play-off spot in the National League and come into Tuesday's game having won 3-0 at Gateshead - their fourth win in six.

"Bromley's never an easy game and I think what they've done really well this season is they've evolved the Bromley identity," Millington said.

"They've gone from being quite one dimensional and direct into a team who can play in a mixture of ways.

"They've still got the ability and the physicality to go back-to-front quickly, but they've also got the ability to stay in possession and build through the thirds.

"They're a really well-rounded team now.

"We're thin on the ground in terms of numbers so we've got to rest well, recuperate and patch up ready for what will be on a difficult test on a difficult surface now with games coming thick and fast for us and the rugby."

On the Shay pitch, Millington said: "You've got to bear it in mind, you saw it on Saturday, the players looked a bit nervy in the first-half and weren't quite sure on how to pass and receive on it.

"It took them a while to play their way in. But it's the same for both teams and I think it shouldn't have too big an influence on the result, but it's something you have to be aware of."

Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke is a doubt for tomorrow's game due to a calf injury sustained in the York game on Easter Monday.

On hamstring injury victims Debrah and Summerfield, Millington said: "Both motoring on with their recovery.

"If we get them back for the last week of the season we'll be doing very well.

"In an ideal world, that'd be perfect because we might be able to get them some minutes just before the season finishes.

"But at the moment, recovery is going as planned."

On captain Tom Clarke's absence, Millington said: "It needs some further investigation into his knee just to make sure there's nothing too serious there but we're in the process of sorting that out this week."

On Max Wright, who is also out with a hamstring problem, Millington said: "He suffered a slight setback last week in his recovery.

"It's being monitored on a daily basis and we're hopeful he might get some minutes before the end of the season so he's available for the Trophy.

"But at the moment, it's unclear."

Midfielder Kian Spence warmed-up with the Town squad before Saturday's win against Maidstone.

"He's doing really well in his recovery the last few days," Millington said.

"It is very much a case of taking it one day at a time but some really positive steps in the last week."

