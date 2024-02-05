Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shaymen surrendered a half-time lead in a meek second-half performance as they lost at home to Aldershot on Saturday.

They now face sixth-placed Solihull at The Shay on Tuesday in need of a win to improve their flagging form and close the five point gap to the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if Tuesday's game was a test of character for his side after an awful second-half against Aldershot and five games without a win, Millington said: "I'd say it's a test of hunger and desire more than anything.

Chris Millington

"We've got to show some hunger and desire.

"At the minute we just look like we struggle to stick to a game plan and as a result of that it highlights some fragilities we've got as individuals so we've got to be absolutely together.

"There's got to be 100 per cent commitment to the plan from every single player on the pitch, and if there's not then chinks will show and then fragilities that maybe some individuals have got will become obvious.

"They need to get on the same page and we need to pick players who are on the same page."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked where Saturday's defeat had left his side ahead of the game with Solihull, Millington said: "Chasing a win. We've got to make sure we're putting ourselves in the frame to win a game.

"The focus has got to be the next match and trying to win it.

"With every one that slips away, we risk slipping into that type of team who's season's done and the race is run and that's certainly not the case for me and the staff, and it's certainly not the case for the fans and the other people around the club.

"We're in for the long haul so we've got to have players who see it the same way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether the Solihull match was a must win game, Millington said: "I'd never go down that route of saying it's a must win.

"We want to win every game, so it's a want to win."

Halifax have conceded nine goals in their last four games, tarnishing what had been an excellent defensive record up until then this season.

"It comes back to sticking to the plan, having the courage to squeeze up and out when the ball moves backwards, as a back four or a back three, making sure we're getting more pressure on the ball as early as we possibly can," Millington said when asked if he felt there was a fragility about his team at the moment.

"The front four work incredibly hard for this team and do more than their fair share of defending from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're conceding way too many goals. Sam's made a couple of good saves in the first-half but he's not really had to make any in the second-half yet we've conceded two goals.

"It really isn't very impressive at all."

Forward Adan George is yet to score in three appearances for Town, but Millington believes it's only a matter of time until he does.

"I think he's been great, he's a strong boy, he's a quick boy, technically very good," he said.

"Now what he's got to do is start hitting the target. He had three or four good shots at goal on Saturday, good opportunities to shoot and not worked the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's here to score goals and he's got to start working the keeper.

"I've every confidence he will do that for us but he's got to prove me right and start doing it."

Millington said midfielder Flo Hoti is progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury.