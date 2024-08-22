Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington says Town must maintain the hard work and resilience they showed against Gateshead.

Halifax visit Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday night having won one, drawn one and lost one in their first three matches.

But after a disappointing display against Aldershot, Town produced an improved performance on Tuesday night.

"We've got that Halifax Town resilience back haven't we," Millington said.

Chris Millington

"We've got that organisation, that work ethic that we're so well known for, that was back and evident.

"Even when we get to a stage of the season when we're controlling possession better, we still want all of that to be present and we want to make sure that stays.

"So we'll keep working incredibly hard to make sure that's the foundation on which everything else is built.

"We've got to show that every game.

"That's a minimum requirement and some of the moments on Tuesday where some of the lads have really sprinted, stretched and strained to make something of a pass or a long ball, they're examples that we can pull out now at any moment if they need reminding."

When asked what he most wanted his side to improve on after the first three matches, Milliington said: "We've got to keep the ball better.

"It's something we want to be known for, we don't want to just be the team who are honest, hard-working and well-organised, which most people think of us in that way.

"But we showed in the second-half of last season what a good possession-based team we can be, where we had a higher percentage possession than most of our oppositions in the second-half of the season, and that's what we want to be.

"And we will be, we've just got to get the blend of players right in the team and at risk of making it sound like I'm making excuses, that requires us to get one or two back who can give us that little bit of more secure technical ability.

"We're never going to set ourselves up to be Gateshead, who can go to 75, 80 per cent possession, that's not the type of team we want to be.

"We want to break lines at the earliest possible moment and move the ball through the thirds, but we do want to dit under more secure possession than we're doing at the moment."

Town then host Solihull Moors on Bank Holiday Monday, but for now, Millington says the focus is solely on Dagenham.

"We'll go down there on Friday and do everything we can to get three points," he said.

"They're a team who I like, they've got some real good individuals who we think are very good National League footballers.

"We know how dangerous they can be so we're going to have to be at our very best to try and get three points."

On whether there were any more signings on the horizon, Millington said: "Not really, there's little bits of conversations but I'd be lying if I said there was anything that was really close.

"We're just focusing on getting our injured lads back fit and available and then probably into September, we'll know a bit more about more about where the squad's truly at.

"At the moment, we're not quite in that position to be able to fully assess the strengths of the squad because we haven't got some very important players available to us."