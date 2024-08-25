Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington has urged his side to show their ability on the ball when they host Solihull Moors on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town made hard work of their 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday night, where they were heading for defeat until Andrew Oluwabori's superb equaliser less than ten minutes from the end.

"We're a bit lurching from one performance to the next at the moment," Millington said.

"I thought we were fantastic against Barnet, I thought we were pretty woeful against Aldershot, then I thought it was a real professional performance for the most part against Gateshead and then Dagenham was somewhere in-between.

"The committment to the cause and the never-say-die attitude is something I'm immensely proud of but we've got to start to show our ability with the ball now because people will be questioning whether or not it's there and I know for sure it is.

"It'll improve with players coming back, but even without those players, we're a better team than we've shown."

The Town boss wasn't sure there would be anyone to be back off the injured list for the game on Monday, and said he would "possibly" make changes to his side, having named the same starting 11 for the first four games of the season.

"I'm really keen to remain consistent as often as I can to allow players to build up form and chemistry in different partnerships and to give us a stable base to evolve from," he said.

"So I don't want to be making wholesale changes for the sake of it.

"One of the reasons we wanted the game on Friday was it would have been a big ask to come down, play on a Saturday and then Sunday becomes a write off because it's a late arrival back in the north.

"The lads are certainly fit but the biggest thing we've got to guard against is mental fatigue, which I think we saw at times at Dagenham."

Solihull knocked Halifax out of the play-offs back in April, beating The Shaymen 4-2 at Damson Park.

"That was an occasion where I was incredibly proud of the lads and the football club by the way we approached that difficult period of the season," said Milligton.

"I was incredibly disappointed and I'd say heartbroken really, at the fact there was so much effort that went into that run-in and that we just fell short.

"But I respect Solihull, I respect what they do, I've got a lot of time for Andy Whing and how he approaches his management.

"We'll treat them with every respect and try and make sure that we're good value for three points."