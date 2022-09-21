"We've got what it takes to turn it around," says Town defender Senior

Halifax have lost five of their first nine games of the season, the latest of which was a 5-1 thrashing at Aldershot, and sit 21st in the National League table.

Town boss Chris Millington was unavailable for interview this week, but Halifax-born Senior remains confident that they can get themselves out of their current slump.

"I'm confident, in myself and in the players around me, that it's only a matter of time," he said.

Jack Senior. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've got the capability, which is what we need. We've got what it takes to turn it around and I'm confident we will.

"We'll hopefully look back on this time and learn from it.

"We're all learning right now how to rectify it."

On Saturday's defeat at Aldershot, Senior said: "You can't dwell on it, we've reflected on it, we've spoken about it as a group.

"We'll use that as motivation in a sense but it's gone now, there's nothing we can do to change it.

"But we don't want that feeling again, I certainly don't want that feeling again."

Senior feels Halifax haven't helped themselves by conceding some poor goals at poor times this season, but feels there are some positives to build on.

"We're obviously not where we want to be in the table but there's no real alarm bells, as in there are parts of our game coming out in stages and spells that just need to be sustained a bit longer and I think it will come together," he said.

"I think there's been times when we've conceded goals at poor times in games and we've made hard work of it in terms of getting something out of games.

"Certain goals we've conceded close to half-time, and more often than not, we've given ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb.

"There's been games where we haven't got the result we wanted but there are stages of our games that are good, and that's what we need to work on, to maintain that for longer periods and dominate opposition.

"We aren't having too many spell of domination at the minute."

Senior admits confidence been knocked in the squad after their poor start.

"To a certain degree," he said.

"We're a team full of experience who have experienced a lot of highs in football.

"We've got promotion winners here but that experience of when it's not going well for us, they can rally round people who haven't really been in these types of situations before.

"We're pulling together and just trying to keep going and rectify what's going wrong."

Up next for Town is a trip to Eastleigh on Saturday.

"You've always got to do your homework on the opposition, and we go into every game with a plan," Senior said.

"It could be seen from the outside that it's a game that needs to be won but that's our focus going into every game.

"We'll look at Eastleigh and do our best to put in place what we'll set out to do and what we'll work on."

When asked what his message to the Halifax fans would be, Senior said: "Stick with us, we're doing our best to put on performances and ultimately get results.

"I honestly believe it will come good.

"We're just facing some adversity and we need to stand up to that.

"I'm learning because I've not really had that much of it in my career so far.