"We've just got to stick together and keep working hard," says Lakeland ahead of visit to Boston

Adam Lakeland says Town need to stick together and keep working hard as they go in search of their first win of the season at Boston United.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen have suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign against Braintree and Wealdstone.

And they look set to be without striker Will Harris on Tuesday after his red card at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lakeland says there are encouraging signs to be taken from the opening two matches.

Adam Lakeland

"There's been a lot of positive aspects in both of the first two games," he said.

"Last week we were pretty good with the ball, a lot of control, a lot of territory, a lot of dominance.

"Lacked a bit in the final third and we looked a bit fragile at times when the ball was put in our box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Wealdstone, we looked far more assured from a defensive point of view, good shape, good organisation, I saw a willingness from players to get up to the ball and stop the ball coming in the box.

"I saw centre-halves being more dominant, so loads of positives for us from both last week and Saturday.

"But ultimately, people look at the scoreline and we've lost the opening two games and we can't get away from that.

"But we're really early in this process, we've got a lot of new players, a new manager, a new assistant manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was always going to take a little bit of time, and we've not had the luxury of playing a home game yet so we've been on the road, and two difficult places to go, so it's been tough.

"We're not getting the luck and things aren't going our way, but we've just got to stick together and keep working hard, and if we can put together the positives from the last two performances, then we'll give ourselves a chance at Boston and in the games after that."

Lakeland says he is staying calm, despite Town's underwhelming start.

"I've been in football for a long time and, unfortunately, as much as we all want to win every game, losing is part of the game," the Town boss said.

"As a manager, you've got to stay balanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we're frustrated and disappointed, but I don't think, given the circumstances of the game, when we went down to ten men, the players could have given any more.

"And, as a manager, that's all you ever really want.

"So we'll take the positives, rest up, recover and then get ready for another difficult game on Tuesday night."

Lakeland admits playing the majority of Saturday's game with ten men ahead of a Tuesday night game is not ideal.

"No, it's not, and it's another thing we've got to deal with," he said.

"But you won't hear me moaning, that's just the way it is.

"All the things I've mentioned, they're all facts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've played a long time, 80 minutes, with ten men, so the lads have put a right shift in.

"So we have to be professional in our recovery, get plenty of rest, plenty of sleep.

"We'll have some fatigued bodies, but that's the National League and we've got to be ready to go again."

When asked if he would be making any further signings before the visit to Boston, Lakeland said: "I'd love to, I really would, and we are trying, but there's nothing I'd say that's imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are trying to just keep shuffling the group round a bit because I do think we need more, but these things sometimes take a bit of time.

"I think when the season's up and running and we're a few games in, you might see a bit more movement, so let's see what happens next week."

Defender Dylan Crowe will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's match after he missed the defeat at Wealdstone with a groin injury.

"It's nothing long-term, but just wasn't right for Saturday and we'll see how he is," Lakeland said.