Chris Millington says Halifax fans will be excited by new signing Adan George.

The 21-year-old has joined from Rushall Olympic in the National League North on an 18-month contract, plus a year's option.

No fee was involved as George was at Rushall on a non-contract basis.

The frontman came through the ranks at Birmingham City and made his debut as a teenager for The Blues in the Championship.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Adan George of Birmingham City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier Development League Play Off Final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane on May 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Big things were expected of George at the Midlands club but the forward suffered a serious injury which ultimately led to his time there coming to an end.

George is the latest player to sign for Halifax having shown promise at a lower level, following in the footsteps of Jesse Debrah, Kian Spence, Kane Thomson-Sommers and Jack Evans.

"We've known about him for a long time, we took our time about pulling the trigger about trying to bring him in because we wanted to just see him begin his process in senior football and he's done that incredibly well," Millington said.

"He's a fantastically exciting player and one who has been a real shining light at all the club he's played at, so we're really positive about bringing him in.

"We know the fans are going to be really excited about him when they see him start to get a run of games for Halifax Town and I just hope they appreciate him and give him a real Halifax welcome from the word go."

When asked what type of player George was, the Town boss said: "Exciting, explosive, fast, dynamic, can run in behind and he's got a quality finish about him in the box.

"He's played a mixture of positions but he comes to us as a number nine or a number ten.

"He's shown a humility that a lot of our players have shown in going out and getting his experience of senior football at a lower level, knowing that he backed himself to progress back up to the levels he was once touted for."

Millington also praised Town chairman David Bosomworth for his backing in bringing in the forward.

"The chairman will back us to bring the right type of player who fits in with the profile of the club and gives us the opportunity to make the squad stronger in this particular case," said the Town manager.

"Hopefully there'll be others going forward. He's been very supportive.