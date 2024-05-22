Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington says offers have been made to a couple of players as The Shaymen step up their search for new faces.

Town are yet to announce any additions to their squad since the end of last season, but Millington says conversations have been taking place with possible recruits.

"We're getting in touch with lads this week and chasing up the lads we've made offers to," Millington told the Courier earlier this week.

"We're just getting to the bottom of which ones require a bit more conversation and which ones don't, and meeting up with potential new targets on a fairly regular basis.

Chris Millington

"We've made offers to a couple of players and we've met another one who I'll report back to the chairman on and we'll decide on what sort of figures we think we can offer, so we're proactive in that sense."

The Courier understands those three players consist of two defenders and a midfielder.

On what kind of profile of player he was looking at, Millington said: "We're pretty specific. Everything we do, we try and be as specific as we can and have a really clear plan.

"It doesn't mean we'll rule out options but we have to go into it with a clear direction of travel.

"We're looking for players who fit the model, players who fit the financial structure of the club and players who we believe have got the potential to grow and develop, and be coachable.

"They also have to have a hunger and desire.

"If, on top of that, we can find a striker in the prime of their life who's banging in 20 goals a season, then we'll pick them up as well."

When asked whether an experienced head was on his wish list, following the departure of veteran midfielder Luke Summerfield, the Town boss said: "It's something we're always trying to balance off, obviously we're a very young group and we stand the risk of being even younger going into next season.

"There are benefits to that in the sense that there's a willigness and a desire to prove themselves and really perform to the very maximum of their ability.

"But also there's a time when you need that level of experience to be able to manage the tempo of a game and control the possession within a game.

"So we want to try and get that balance right as best we can and we're always looking down the spine of the team to see where we can bring in some experience.

"But, of course, if a player's got experience and ability then they tend to command quite strong wages and that's something we have to be mindful of.

"But if we can find a player anywhere down the spine really who adds some of that Luke Summerfield type of composure, then that's what we want to do."

Summerfield, Rob Harker, Tom Wilson and Tom Scott left the club after the end of last season, but no further departures have been confirmed.

"You get a feel for it, more through experience than the conversations, truth be known," Millington said when asked who might be staying or going.

"We know what noises constitute positive noises and what noises don't, so you get a feel for it, but you want to have a final yes or no before you move on."

Town's most prized out-of-contract player is defender Jamie Stott.

"We've made him a very strong offer in our terms but we know if it's just a financial decision, there'll be much better offers on the table," Millington said.

"The good news with someone like Jamie Stott is he won't just make a financial decision, he'll consider the whole package - the day-to-day football experience, the potential to play at the highest level he can and then I think the financials will probably make up the third part of that decision for him.

"We've done the best we can and we'll wait and see what the decision is from him."

Millington said the club has not received any offers for their under contract players.

"Thankfully at the moment there aren't any but that's not to say there won't be," he warned.

"There are a lot of positive noises about our players and it's a real credit to the club that there are admirers out there and people who threaten to make offers.

"But at this stage, there's not been any offers tabled for anyone."

Millington says midfielder Flo Hoti will join up with the rest of the squad when they return for pre-season training, despite his post-season shoulder operation.

"He'll be in at the beginning of pre-season," the Town boss said.

"We'll have to manage what he does in terms of contact.