The forward was at Leeds United from the age of 13 until summer 2021, when he joined Watford.

He had a loan spell at Maidstone during the 2021-22 season, and was released by Watford last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's exciting, he's young, he's got to prove himself in the senior game but we've seen an awful lot of potential in him and we think he'll be a fantastic player for us going forward,” said Millington, who says Chikukwa can play anywhere across the front three and as an attacking wing-back.

Chris Millington

"We believe he can be a threat in the number nine role but he can certainly be a threat playing off either wing, even at wing-back in our current shape, he can be that Angelo Cappello type of attacking wing-back.

"We’ve got Ryan Galvin and Tylor Golden who are incredibly good athletes who can get up and down but Jimiel’s more of that attack-minded wing-back or forward.

"Andy Cooper worked with him at Leeds as a kid, then he went to Watford and on his release from Watford we had him in,” Millington said.