"We've shown a bit more of that quality in the final third today," says Millington after Town's win at Aldershot

Chris Millington

Town boss Chris Millington said more quality in the final third made the difference as his side won 4-3 at Aldershot.

Halifax were frustrated in midweek with a goalless draw at home to Sutton but got the better of Aldershot in a seven-goal tussle, going 2-0 before being pegged back and then scoring twice more to take three points.

"Game of two halves is probably the obvious way to describe it," Millington told the Courier.

"I thought we were very comfortable up to 40 minutes and then we didn't deal with the moments of transition, the chaos, as well as we had been doing.

"Aldershot are very, very dangerous in the moments of chaos with their forward runners, they play right on the edge, they take a lot of risks, and because of that they're very hard to contain if you allow the game to become stretched and about too many individual duels.

"So they came into it towards the end of the first-half, we knew they were going to start bright, we knew they would come out and have a right go, and we didn't start well enough.

"We concede a goal we shouldn't be conceding and then this place erupts. The fans were phenomenal, they got right behind the team, although they were trailing 2-1, I think they drove them on to stay in the game.

"But thankfully, we've shown a bit more of that quality in the final third today, four different goalscorers, four good goals and on another day, we defend better as a team and I think we might be able to see it out a bit more comfortably."

Billy Waters and Andrew Oluwabori scored in an excellent first-half from The Shaymen.

"That's the team we want to be. Once we trigger the press, we want to be all in and all at it and I thought we were" Millington said.

"That press was creating our goalscoring opportunities in the first-half and we might have gone in more than two up if we'd been a bit better in-front of goal.

"But Aldershot are a very, very dangerous team and because they do take so many risks and play right on the edge, if you're not clinical you're always at risk of conceding against them.

"So it was really pleasing that we took our chances because had we not, it would have been an incredibly difficult day."

Town surrendered their two-goal lead but goals from Jamie Cooke and Zak Emmerson late on sealed the win.

"The place erupted and the fans were driving them on, it was really impressive to see the way the whole club came together in that period," Millington said.

"But the third goal was vital and was probably a real hallmark of what we're good at, that aggressive press, that never-say-die attitude and it's typified by Jamie Cooke, and he got his reward for all his hard work in that moment.

"Then we get the fourth, Zak Emmerson with his first goal for the club and I'm delighted for Zak because it's been a stop-start season for him injury-wise, so we were really pleased he got it and at 4-2, you think you're done.

"But any time you ease off against Aldershot, you leave yourself open to conceding."

Town had failed to score more than once in any of their previous eight league games, but went on to score four in a game for only the second time this calendar year.

"I think one thing some of these vocal fans who are quick with their opinions don't realise is that Sutton, going into that game, hadn't conceded a goal in their last three league games," said Millington on criticism over a lack of goals from his team.

"So it's really disrespectful to pin it all on us, we've got to give some credit to our opposition occassionally."Today, the credit goes to Aldershot for their never-say-die attitude and playing right on the edge all the time.

"On Tuesday, with Sutton, the credit goes to them for woring really hard to nullify us and limit us to very little in-front of goal.

"That's not just down to us, that's down to the opposition as well.

"I find it annoying really. It's people making quick assumptions about situations without really understanding who you're up against and what they do.

"If you watch the Sutton manager's interview after the game, he was really happy with the point, he was really pleased, so it suggests they went out to work hard to make it difficult for us and to try and limit us.

"They were really pleased to come away from The Shay with a point.

"So let's not just pin it all on our forwards, some of it has to be credit to the opposition defenders sometimes."

The Town boss feels there are goals in the Town team when they click.

"Without a doubt," he said. "And it's the first time we've conceded three goals away from home this season, so what was a very, very credible away record in terms of goals conceded has taken a bit of a hit.

"But it's still the best in the league.

"But there are goals in the side, Billy Waters has got a decent track record, I believe Jamie Cooke will become a very, very prolific striker.

"He''s still a baby in years really, but people forget because of the amount of games he's played. But his ability to finish is getting better and better each month and he'll become a really potent striker as he matures.

"We know Zak Emmerson's finishing ability. He's struggled with injuries and being able to deal with the physical demands of National League football but he's starting to get there and will contribute with goals.

"And we've got others, Max Wright weighs in with a number of goals each season, we'd expect Flo Hoti to weigh in with a number, Andrew Oluwabori scores goals.

"I'm quite protective of our lads but I think some of the criticism they have to deal with is unwarranted."